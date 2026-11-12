Sondra Radvanovsky, Mary Testa and More to Join Carnegie Hall's SongStudio

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​From January 11–17, 2027, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute will present the ninth year of SongStudio, a program exploring innovative approaches to the vocal recital. The annual intensive workshop brings eight emerging vocalists and eight collaborative pianists from around the world together with leading artists, collaborative pianists, and coaches for a week of instruction and performance at Carnegie Hall. Countertenor and General Director and President of Opera Philadelphia Anthony Roth Costanzo returns as SongStudio's Artistic Director in January 2027.

2027 SongStudio events include:

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, one of the preeminent interpreters of bel canto, kicks off the week with an intimate public master class exploring what it means to give an extraordinary recital (Jan. 11).

Three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa joins to share insights drawn from her acclaimed stage career (Jan. 12).

Michael Heaston, The Metropolitan Opera's Chief Artistic Officer, shares insights shaped by his work as a coach, pianist, and artistic leader (Jan. 13).

SongStudio's Artistic Director Anthony Roth Costanzo returns to work with the artists in a public master class (Jan. 15).

“SongStudio: Golden Orbit,” a culminating recital that explores what it means to be human through the art of song in Zankel Hall, is curated by Costanzo and directed by choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Miguel Alejandro Castillo. Inspired by NASA's Golden Record, participants share a collection of classical and contemporary songs that capture the joys, complexities, and emotions of life on Earth. (Jan. 17).

All participating singers and pianists receive private lessons and coaching throughout the week. Costanzo and Castillo both work one-on-one with the artists alongside coach and pianist Bryan Wagorn and pianist and scholar Javier Arrebola, who returns this season as SongStudio's Artistic Advisor.

Following a rigorous audition process open to talented young singers and collaborative pianists from around the world, 16 artists have been selected to participate, with singers and pianists paired by faculty. The 2027 SongStudio program includes artists from Costa Rica, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Participating artists:

Nicole Khouzami, Soprano

Suryeon Noh, Piano

Gimena Sánchez Rivera, Soprano

Miquel Esquinas, Piano

Esther Lee, Mezzo-Soprano

Dohyun Lee, Piano

Louisa Stuart-Smith, Mezzo-Soprano

Carlos Bujosa, Piano

Mala Weissberg, Mezzo-Soprano

Hugo Peres, Piano

Evan Katsefes, Tenor

Giancarlo Llerena, Piano

Heechang Daniel Byun, Baritone

Wonjae Yeom, Piano

Yoonsoo Jang, Baritone

Jou-Yu “Rose” Shieh, Piano

Photo: Fadi Kheir

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