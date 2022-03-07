Russia's Bolshoi Conductor Tugan Sokhiev Steps Down Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conductor Tugan Sokhiev has resigned from the Bolshoi Theatre and Orchestre National du Capitole in Toulouse.

In a statement on Facebook, Sokhiev said that "many people were waiting for me to express myself and to hear from me my position on what's happening at the moment. It took me a while to process what is happening and how to express those complex feelings that the current events provoked in me."

He went on to say, "I have never supported and I will always be against any conflicts in any shape and form."

"Because of everything that I have said above and being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians I have decided to resign from my positions as Music Director of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse with immediate effect," he said.

"It is always a privilege to make music with all wonderful artists from those two institutions and I will always stand by them as MUSICIAN!!!!!"

Read his full statement below:

Sokhiev served as music director at both the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse since 2008 and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre since 2014.