Review: There’s a Glimmer(glass) of a HAPPY END at NY's Merkin Hall

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Director Mary Birnbaum and others involved with the production of Kurt Weill’s HAPPY END that’s been making its way around New York State believe that it strides the line between opera and musical theatre. The production—which made a fly-by stop the other night at Manhattan’s Merkin Hall/Kaufman Music Center, co-presented with the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown—left me unconvinced, despite some strong vocal writing by the composer and an appealing cast.

This take on the 1929 musical work was created by a compendium of companies around NYS, including the Glimmerglass, Opera Saratoga, Finger Lakes Opera and Seagle Festival.

This is a version of a version of a musical work that was written by Weill and (supposedly, but not really) Bertholdt Brecht, who’s now credited with only the lyrics. (This time around, the condensed book was written by the able Kelley Rourke, after an English adaption/lyrics by Michael Feingold of Elisabeth Hauptmann’s original book, written under the pseudonym Dorothy Lane.)

It was seen as a kind of sequel to THREEPENNY OPERA but has never been a success as a stage work, with the original running only 7 performances and the New York premiere just 75. Weill’s jazz-inflected score, however—particularly the songs “The Bilbao Song” and “Surabaya Johnny”—has never ceased to be a draw for vocalists of every sort. (Everyone from Teresa Stratas to Bette Midler has recorded the latter, along with the seminal version from Lotte Lenya.)

Story-wise, it brings together elements of Shaw’s “Major Barbara” and Frank Loesser’s “Guys and Dolls” (though predating the latter) with the Salvation Army and ne’er-do-wells featured prominently. There are inappropriate love stories of various stripes as well as some slapstick comedy, though the show never quite succeeds in being as entertaining as it would like to be.

The cast nonetheless made a strong impression under director Birnbaum, who heads Opera Saratoga, with music director Rob Ainsley from Glimmerglass. The trio at the center of the piece were all appealing performers.

As the Fly, aka The Lady in Gray—the female head of the bankrobbers who used Bill’s Beer Hall as their meeting place— alto/mezzo Ana Karneza, who was winner of the 2024 Kurt Weill Foundation’s Lotte Lenya Competition, was first rate, getting the upbeat “Bilbao Song” as her just reward. She dominated her scenes and understood the needs of singing Weill quite well.

Soprano Christine Taylor Price as Lt. Lillian Holiday (Lil), who’s ejected from the Army when she falls for, and defends Bill Cracker, the barkeep and gang member, showed an appealing voice, though she sometimes seemed a bit too operatic sounding; still, she did well by “Surabaya Johnny,” the ballad of cruelty that’s one of Weill’s best tunes. As Bill, the warm baritone of Gregory Feldmann was attractive vocally, and as the object of Lil’s affection.

Other notables in the cast included the duo of bass Jason Zacher and baritone William Raskin, who provided much of the best comic relief in the piece, as the gangsters Benny and Jimmy; soprano Lauren Torey as Maryjane was fine as the lieutenant from the Army.

Students from Manhattan School of Music did well by Weill’s score, under Ainsley, showing one of the reasons why audiences still are drawn to the musical play, though I’m not sure that it will ever find the ‘happy end’ it’s looking for.

Caption: Ana Karneza as The Fly (The Woman in Gray)

Credit: Kayleen Bertrand

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