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Even if you’re a fan of Philip Glass’s SATYAGRAHA and/or AKHNATEN, which are performed with some frequency worldwide, you will find his EINSTEIN ON THE BEACH a different sort of animal. It was the first of three biographical pieces, with the others already mentioned, but so unlike them that it’s hard to think of it as such.

Yet, in the form that was at BAM’s Opera House for three performances last week—closer to three hours rather than the five of Glass’s composition—you might be surprised by it.

It was definitely an event. The audience at BAM on Saturday night—for the third of the opera’s performances in concert by the Philip Glass Ensemble under Music Director Michael Riesman—had clearly swallowed the Kool Aid and was deep into it. I’m sure there were many who had been present at its New York premiere in a production by Robert Wilson (who also sketched out the piece for Glass to compose to) five decades ago, had seen other performances at BAM or elsewhere, and were back for another go-around. They were utterly entranced by it here, in the stage installation and design of Es Devlin and Marc Helmendinger's lighting.

Even if you’re not an EINSTEIN groupie, it’s hard not to be caught up in the repeated rhythms and harmonies of the music (as I was), in a style that has long been associated with the composer, here with production director Dan Bora. It is divided into 14 parts, with one intermission, alternating declamation, chorus work and instrumental ensemble, with no specific reason easily apparent for what-happens-when (though the program includes Robert Wilson’s storyboard of the scenes and connective pieces they call “knee plays”)

It was difficult not to be amazed by the way the singers and instrumentalists were able to keep their places and know exactly where they were in the music. It was a stunning accomplishment, considering the extended scenes that take up much of the evening’s “structural harmony” and “repetitive structures” (as Glass called it). Particular shoutouts must go to the virtuoso work from violinist Allayta Foon Dancoes, Peter Hess on the alto sax (when the music suddenly veered into a jazz-like section) along with all the vocal artists.

EINSTEIN has long been considered a game-changer in the world of opera—what’s considered ‘opera’?—because it has no conventional libretto, no traditional shape to it, with its repetition of numbers, musical syllables and bits of declamatory text by Lucinda Childs (like “Prematurely Air-Conditioned Supermarket”), Christopher Knowles and Samuel M. Johnson.

In fact, it’s sometimes believed that the “opera” (as EINSTEIN has been categorized) is from the Latin for “work” rather than the specific art form that we associate with composers from Monteverdi to Mazzoli. (I’m not sure that Glass, who’s just short of 90 and made an appearance at the end of the performance, would agree.)

According to the program, Glass has said that he was trying to write “another kind of classical music” for the world. This was to be a new language of music that requires a new performance practice; his Ensemble was the primary instrument for exploring and expressed his new concepts. In a two-part essay written shortly after the 1976 premiere, Glass traced thematic relationships across the work, along with his use of rhythm and harmony.

Listening to the concert made me wish I could be inside the composer’s head for a little time, to try to understand when he knew that some of the piece’s repetitive charms were enough—and when is “enough enough” in any of the repeated sections? How many times, for example, did the singer need to recite “I was in the prematurely air-conditioned supermarket and there were all these aisles, all these bathing caps that you could buy. I was tempted to buy one. Red. Yellow. Blue….”

The original production ran five hours without an intermission, with the audience encouraged to come and go as they needed. But how could you tell what you might miss—or would you miss anything at all, coming back to the same point where you left, if you were quick enough? You had to be there, I guess. I’m glad that I was at BAM for this version.

Caption: The Philip Glass Ensemble

Credit: Stephanie Berger/BAM

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