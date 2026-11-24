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Asmik Grigorian is having the kind of New York season that careers are built on. She is currently starring in Janáček's Jenůfa at the Metropolitan Opera, in a performance drawing the sort of reviews that make a house sit up and a box office hum. So it was no surprise that the Met was filled for "Eight Veils," with a crowd that clearly wanted more of her than a single role could provide.

What they got was not, strictly speaking, a recital. Grigorian has been careful to say so. She calls the evening "a thematic concert" rather than a traditional recital, and she is candid that it remains a work in progress. That candor is disarming, and the project is clearly ambitious. The program featured original arrangements for soprano and two pianos, with the father-and-son duo of Petras and Lukas Geniušas playing improvisations linking the musical themes. The title promises layers, each veil lifted to reveal something more exposed than the last, and the program notes speak of cohesion, of a journey with an internal logic.

The program itself was a feast of heroines at their most vulnerable. Dvořák's "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka opened the evening. Puccini followed with "Un bel dì" from Madama Butterfly, "Sola, perduta, abbandonata" from Manon Lescaut, and "In questa reggia" from Turandot. Verdi was represented by "Tu che le vanità" from Don Carlo, "La luce langue" from Macbeth, and the "Ave Maria" from Otello. The Strauss came as the climax: the "Dance of the Seven Veils" and the Final Scene from Salome. And after five curtain calls, an encore, "O mio babbino caro" from Puccini's Gianni Schicchi, sent the audience home.

Let me say first what needs no qualification: she sang magnificently. Her voice was in spectacular form, and across this strikingly eclectic program she showed why she is one of the most compelling singing actors of her generation. The sound is rich and gleaming at the top, dark and urgent in the middle, and capable of sudden, intimate thinning that draws the whole house in. She moves from Czech lyricism to Italian verismo to Strauss's German expressionism without any sense of strain. Where many singers sound like visitors in unfamiliar repertoire, Grigorian sounds at home in every language she attempts. Her phrasing is instinctive, and her dramatic sense is so complete that even a single aria becomes a fully inhabited scene. Turning to the Salome music after the Verdi and Puccini, she made the connective logic of the program feel, for a while, almost self-evident.

And the audience? It went, quite literally, berserk. When the final note died away, the Met erupted in one of the loudest roars of approval this critic has ever heard. People were on their feet before the sound had fully decayed, and the noise only built from there, a physical wall of cheering that went on and on. Grigorian, visibly moved, took her bows with gratitude and something like disbelief. Whatever else one says about the evening, no one in the room could doubt the connection she forged with them. It was thrilling to witness.

And yet, as a work of art, the evening fell short. The problem is not the singing, and it is not the ambition. The problem is structural, and it comes down largely to the improvised piano sections meant to bind the program together. In theory, the Geniušases' improvisations were to serve as connective tissue, atmospheric passages carrying us from one veil to the next and keeping the thematic thread taut. In practice they meandered. Pleasant enough in the moment, they drifted without direction, and each one dissipated the energy Grigorian had just built. A searing aria would end, the room would be charged, and then the evening would slacken into noodling that seemed to have forgotten what it was for. By the midpoint, the concept itself had begun to blur. If there was a through-line connecting the eight veils, the improvisations did more to obscure it than to illuminate it. The fault lies less with the pianists than with the absence of a clear brief for what these interludes were meant to accomplish.

This is what makes the evening so frustrating, because the very cohesion Grigorian says in her program notes that she hopes to achieve was precisely what was missing. The material is rich. The performer is extraordinary. What the concert badly needed was a stage director, an outside eye who could shape the whole into an experience rather than a sequence. Someone to decide what each transition should do, how staging and light might mark the passage from one veil to the next, and where to cut, where to sharpen, where silence might speak louder than another improvised passage. As it stood, the concert felt like a collection of thrilling parts waiting for an architect.

To be fair, Grigorian has been honest that this is a work in progress, and I take her at her word. A concept this personal will not arrive fully formed. The raw material is remarkable, and I would happily see the project again in a year, if it has been tightened and given the guiding hand it so clearly needs. The idea of an evening that unveils an artist layer by layer is a genuinely beautiful one. It deserves a design equal to its ambition.

For now, "Eight Veils" is best understood as a showcase for a phenomenal voice and a charismatic artist, delivered to an audience eager to adore her. It succeeded gloriously on those terms. As a unified artistic statement, it has yet to find its form. The singing was a triumph. The evening was not quite a work of art, though it may yet become one.

More on Metropolitan Opera Recent Articles Video: JENŮFA Act III Excerpt at the Metropolitan Opera

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