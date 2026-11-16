Prague State Opera to Perform Verdi's NABUCCO

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Prague State Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco on Nov. 18 and 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. The opera will also return to the venue on Dec. 15. The production is performed in Italian with Czech and English surtitles.

The opera follows the biblical story of Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar and the conflict between the Babylonians and the Israelites. The story explores themes of war, power, betrayal, religion and freedom. Verdi's score includes several major choral sequences and solo arias.

The production premiered at the State Opera on Feb. 15, 2024. Tomáš Ondřej Pilař directs, with sets by Petr Vítek, costumes by Dana Haklová and choreography by Martin Šinták. Daniel Tesař is credited with lighting design, Zuzana Kadlčíková is chorus master, and Jitka Slavíková is dramaturg.

The 2026-27 cast roster includes Nikoloz Lagvilava and Štěpán Drobit as Nabucco; Oksana Nosatova and Daniela Schillaci as Abigaille; Iurie Maimescu and Giorgi Chelidze as Zaccaria; Markéta Cukrová and Stanislava Jirků as Fenena; and Richard Samek and Evan LeRoy Johnson as Ismaele. Jan Hnyk and Miloš Horák are listed as the High Priest of Baal, while Vít Šantora, Michal Bragagnolo and Michael Skalický are listed as Abdallo. Veronika Kaiserová and Eliška Gattringerová are listed as Anna.

Hermann Bäumer, Anna Pozidis and Andriy Yurkevych are listed as conductors for the production. The State Opera Chorus and State Opera Orchestra also take part. The performance has an approximate running time of two hours and 30 minutes, including one 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older.

The State Opera is located at Wilsonova 4 in Prague. Tickets for the Nov. 18 and 21 performances are listed at prices ranging from 650 to 2,190 Czech koruna, depending on seating.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming