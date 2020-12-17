Pittsburgh Opera Announces Staff Promotion, Job Opening, and New Board Member

Pittsburgh Opera is proud to announce the promotion of long-time Artistic Administrator Robert Boldin to the role of Director of Artistic Operations. In a related move, Pittsburgh Opera is now seeking qualified applicants for the position of Manager of Artistic Administration. Detailed information about the position can be found at pittsburghopera.org/jobs.

Pittsburgh Opera also announces that William Powers, Pittsburgh Opera's Managing Director who has been with the company for over 13 years, is departing the organization to be the Executive Director of Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, and that Caroline Barensfeld has joined Pittsburgh Opera's Board of Directors.

"We thank Bill for his dedicated service. He has been crucial to building Pittsburgh Opera into what it is today, and we know he will do great things at PYSO," says Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "I am delighted that we now have an opportunity to provide Rob with additional responsibilities," Hahn continues; "his promotion is the logical next step for this talented, hard-working opera professional."

A former Pittsburgh Opera chorister, Mr. Boldin joined Pittsburgh Opera in 2015 as Manager of Artistic Administration, before being promoted to Artistic Administrator in 2018. A native Pittsburgher, he earned his BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and his Master of Music from Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music before serving as Music Administrator with Houston Grand Opera prior to returning to Pittsburgh. "Working with Bill these past five years has been invaluable," says Rob. "To have learned from his extensive industry knowledge has prepared me well for this next step, and I am grateful to Christopher for the opportunity."

Ms. Barensfeld has a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology with a focus in Community Mental Health. She is currently a Treatment Clinician for the Services for Adolescent and Family Enrichment (SAFE) Program, an outpatient program that is part of UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, which is devoted to providing mental health treatment services to children and their families.

Ms. Barensfeld is a devoted opera fan, who at one time was majored in Vocal Performance as an undergraduate. "As a life-long supporter of opera, I am thrilled to join the Board of my home opera company," says Ms. Barensfeld. Dr. Don Fischer, Pittsburgh Opera Board President, adds, "We are excited to welcome Caroline to the Board. Her enthusiasm for the art form and compassion for other people will enable her to make important contributions to Pittsburgh Opera."