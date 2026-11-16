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OPERA America has announced the induction of five artists, educators, and leaders to the Opera Hall of Fame as the class of 2026.

The 2026 Opera Hall of Fame inductees are:

Terence Blanchard, composer, musician, and educator

Renée Fleming, soprano and arts and health advocate

Donald Palumbo, chorus master and vocal coach

Patrick Summers, conductor, arts leader, author, and teacher

Tazewell Thompson, director and librettist

Established on the occasion of OPERA America's 50th anniversary in 2020 to help celebrate the progress of the industry, the Opera Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of outstanding Americans and Canadians who have strengthened the art form and the field. The 2026 inductees join a distinguished roster of honorees who are recognized prominently in OPERA America's National Opera Center.

OPERA America will induct members of the 2026 class into the Opera Hall of Fame at the OPERA America Salutes awards dinner on Friday, March 12, 2027, in New York City. The event will include cocktails, dinner, and musical performances. Proceeds from the event underwrite OPERA America's professional development programs, including the Leadership Intensive. More information and tickets to OPERA America Salutes will be available in late fall 2026.

Nominations for the Opera Hall of Fame are open to the public each year and are reviewed by a selection committee composed of established professionals and supporters from the field with a deep understanding of the entire opera industry. The 2026 Opera Hall of Fame inductees were selected from a pool of over 200 worthy nominees.

Nominations for the next cycle of the Opera Hall of Fame will be invited in winter 2027. For more information about the Opera Hall of Fame, visit operaamerica.org/HallofFame.

Terence Blanchard, composer, musician, and educator

Terence Blanchard has been a consistent artistic force in making powerful musical statements about painful American tragedies — past and present. A true Renaissance man, Blanchard stands tall as one of jazz's most esteemed composers and trumpeters. Boundary-breaking and genre-defying, he is recognized globally as a dazzling soloist and a prolific composer for film, television, opera, Broadway, orchestras, and his own ensembles.

Blanchard has composed two acclaimed operas. His first, Champion (Michael Cristofer, librettist), about the troubled life of boxer Emile Griffith, premiered in 2013 at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and received its Metropolitan Opera premiere in 2023. His second, Fire Shut Up in My Bones (Kasi Lemmons, librettist), premiered in 2019 at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and went on to open the Met's 2021–2022 season, marking the first time the company performed a work by a Black composer in its 138-year history. The Met's recordings of both operas won Grammys for Best Opera Recording in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Blanchard is a musical polymath who launched his solo career as a bandleader in the 1990s. He has since released 20 solo albums, garnered 15 Grammy nominations (winning eight), and composed for the stage and for more than 60 films. He has contributed scores to over 20 Spike Lee projects, earning Oscar nominations for Best Original Score for Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods. Blanchard was named a 2024 NEA Jazz Master and inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as part of its 2024 class. He currently serves as the executive artistic director of SFJAZZ, the largest nonprofit jazz presenter in the world. Blanchard is currently putting the finishing touches on a new album, Turquoise, to be released in spring 2027.

Renée Fleming, soprano and arts and health advocate

Renée Fleming is internationally celebrated for her vocal and dramatic artistry, as well as her dedicated advocacy for the powerful impacts of the creative arts on health. Honored with five Grammy awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts, she has sung not only in the world's leading opera houses and concert halls, but also for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Super Bowl. In 2008, she became the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala.

Fleming's anthology Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness was published in 2024. She created a live program called Music and Mind, which she has presented in more than 70 cities around the world. She is now an advisor for major initiatives in this field, including the NeuroArts Blueprint at Johns Hopkins University. In 2024, she launched the Renée Fleming NeuroArts Investigator Awards, funding interdisciplinary research projects by early-career scientists in collaboration with creative artists.

Her other honors include the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit, France's Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, and honorary doctorates from 10 major universities.

Donald Palumbo, chorus master and vocal coach

Donald Palumbo was born in Rochester, New York, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University. In the 1980s, he launched his career at The Dallas Opera, where he served as the assistant to Roberto Benaglio, the renowned Italian chorus master of La Scala. From 2007 through 2024, Palumbo served as chorus master of the Metropolitan Opera, following a 16-year tenure as chorus master at Lyric Opera of Chicago. He is currently the director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

Palumbo was the music director of the Chorus pro Musica of Boston and also served as chorus master of the Canadian Opera Company, The Dallas Opera, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. In Europe, Palumbo held the position of chorus master at the Opéra de Lyon, the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, and the Teatro Massimo in Palermo. From 1999 to 2001, he was the chorus director of the Salzburg Festival, becoming the first American to hold that position.

Palumbo serves as a vocal coach for the apprentices of the Santa Fe Opera and is a faculty member of the Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts at The Juilliard School. In April 2027, he will return to the Philadelphia Orchestra to prepare the choral forces for concert performances of Lohengrin.

Patrick Summers, conductor, arts leader, author, and teacher

Patrick Summers has been a central figure at Houston Grand Opera for almost three decades, conducting 87 productions, including the company's first presentation of Wagner's Ring cycle, with 13 of his productions released as recordings. First appointed in 1998 as music director, he was named HGO's artistic and music director in 2011. In spring 2026, he became music director emeritus and holder of the Robert and Jane Cizik Music Director Emeritus Chair. Summers' engagements during the 2026–2027 season include conducting Macbeth at Opera Colorado, Show Boat for HGO, and The Turn of the Screw for Canadian Opera Company.

At the Metropolitan Opera, Summers has led Lucia di Lammermoor, Rodelinda, Salome, I puritani, and The Enchanted Island. He has enjoyed a long association with San Francisco Opera and received the San Francisco Opera Medal in 2015. Selected SFO highlights include A Streetcar Named Desire, Il trittico, Moby-Dick, Dead Man Walking, and Guillaume Tell. Summers has appeared with the Bregenz Festival, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Opera Australia and has guest-conducted orchestras including the LA Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony. He is co-director of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program with Renée Fleming and a distinguished lecturer in opera studies at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. In honor of his service to HGO, Summers received the company's Silver Rose award in spring 2026. Among his published books is Tapestries (2026), a collection of essays on the operatic art.

Tazewell Thompson, director and librettist

Tazewell Thompson is an internationally acclaimed director, librettist, playwright, teacher, and actor. His opera Blue, written with composer Jeanine Tesori, premiered at The Glimmerglass Festival in 2019 and has since been staged by numerous companies in the U.S. and Europe. The opera won the Music Critics Association of North America's 2020 award for Best New Opera and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Opera Production in 2024.

Thompson wrote a libretto for and directed 'The March to Liberation,' a 2023 multimedia program for the New York Philharmonic's first season back at David Geffen Hall following its renovation. His a cappella musical Jubilee, which features over 40 Negro spirituals and tells the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, premiered at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in 2019. Seattle Opera presented the world premiere of an opera version of the work in 2024. In 1985, Aaron Copland chose Thompson to direct and rewrite the libretto for his opera The Second Hurricane.

Thompson has more than 150 directing credits, including many world and American premieres, at major opera houses and theaters around the world. His 2002 production of Porgy and Bess, telecast on Live from Lincoln Center, received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Classical Music-Dance Program. In the 2015–2016 season, he set a record when he directed three operas in three different theaters at the Kennedy Center: Lost in the Stars, Appomattox, and Cato in Utica. Since 2015, Thompson has served on the board of trustees of the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music. He is an artistic advisor to The Atlanta Opera's NOW Festival (New Opera Works), mentoring emerging artists and helping guide the program.

About OPERA America

OPERA America (operaamerica.org) leads and serves the entire opera community, supporting the creation, presentation, and enjoyment of opera. The organization is committed to:

Promoting collaboration and effectiveness among opera companies, universities, and allied businesses.

Delivering professional development to artists, administrators, and trustees.

Increasing appreciation of opera through educational and audience development resources.

Offering support and services that foster the creation and presentation of new works.

Fostering equity, diversity, and inclusion across all aspects of the opera industry.

Undertaking national research and representing the field to policymakers and the media.

Managing the National Opera Center, a custom-built facility that provides a centralized space for collaboration, rehearsal, and performance.

Founded in 1970, OPERA America fulfills its mission through public programs, an annual conference, regional workshops, consultations, granting programs, publications, and online resources. It is the only organization serving all constituents of opera: artists, administrators, trustees, educators, and audience members. Membership includes 200 professional opera companies; 300 associate, business, and education members; and 3,000 individuals. OPERA America extends its reach to 80,000 annual visitors to its National Opera Center and over 83,000 subscribers and followers on digital and social media. Representing over 95 percent of eligible professional companies, OPERA America is empowered to lead field-wide change.

Over the past five decades, OPERA America has awarded over $24 million to opera companies and artists across North America. This strategic philanthropy, made possible through OPERA America's Opera Fund endowment and in partnership with committed foundations, supports new work development, audience building, civic practice, co-productions, and field-wide innovation at its member opera companies. Awards to individuals advance the careers of women and people of the global majority in creative roles, highlight emerging artists, and recognize the leadership of exceptional trustees.

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