Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's ORPHEUS & EURYDICE

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Pittsburgh Opera will continue its 2026–27 season with Orpheus & Eurydice, receiving its first-ever performances by the company at the Byham Theater on November 14, 20, and 22. Check out photos of the production, taken at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, below!

Based on the Greek myth that also inspired the Broadway musical Hadestown, Orpheus & Eurydice follows a grieving husband who ventures into the Underworld in an attempt to bring his wife back from the dead.

After Eurydice's death, Orpheus receives help from Amore, who agrees to reunite the couple on one condition: Orpheus must not look at Eurydice until they have returned to the land of the living. As they make their journey back, Eurydice begins to question his love when he refuses to look at her.

The opera features music by Christoph Willibald Gluck, with instrumentation by Hector Berlioz and a libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi. The production will be sung in French with English supertitles.

Pittsburgh Opera is creating a new production featuring original choreography and four dancers from Attack Theatre. The performances will also include 33 orchestra musicians and a 14-member chorus.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m., Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22 at 2 p.m. Audio commentary will be available for the November 20 performance.

A free pre-opera talk will take place one hour before each performance. Following the November 20 performance, Pittsburgh Opera General Director Bill Powers will host a Meet the Artists discussion with members of the cast.

Tickets start at $20, with half-price admission available for children and teens ages 6–18.

For tickets and additional information, visit pittsburghopera.org or call (412) 456-6666.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography



ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

ORPHEUS & EURIDICE

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