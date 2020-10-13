Pervin Chakar Inspires, Singing Opera in Kurdish

Chakar began singing opera when she was 21 years old.

Arab News has reported on Kurdish opera singer, Pervin Chakar, who is breaking boundaries and bridging divides by singing in her native tongue, Kurdish.

Read the full story HERE.

Performing opera in Kurdish is still seen a revolutionary act in Turkey.

Chakar shared:

"The great German composer Johann Sebastian Bach said that wherever there is music, God is always at hand with his gracious presence. God is always with me. I feel really blessed when I give happiness to my audience through music,"

Last year, Chakar performed in Turkey for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Armenian composer Komitas Vartabed, singing Kurdish folk songs by Komitas at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall in Istanbul.

"I was singing folk songs when I was 14. I didn't know anything about opera. I wrote some novels, and I won competitions in Turkey during my studies at the Anatolian High School of Fine Arts," she said. "The competition committee in Ankara then organized a party where I sang the love song by Ludwig van Beethoven, 'Ich liebe dich.' The president of the writing competition was impressed by my voice and gave me a CD of Maria Callas after my performance."

Check out the full story HERE!

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You