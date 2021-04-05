Palm Beach Opera Announces Outdoor Chorus Auditions for 21-22 Season

Chorus auditions for Palm Beach Opera's 2022 season will be held on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Building on the success of this season's innovative outdoor 2021 Festival, Palm Beach Opera will celebrate the company's 60th Anniversary in 2022, with repertoire to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Palm Beach Opera Chorus is one of the region's leading musical ensembles, comprised of locally-based singers with professional training in classical vocal technique. Auditions are available to adult singers of all voice types. Any interested candidates with the availability for evening and weekend work from November through March is encouraged to apply for this paid opportunity.

In accordance with the company's proven safety protocols, all auditions this season will be held in an open-air outdoor setting with industry-recommended distances maintained. For the audition, singers must prepare two classical songs or arias, with at least one in a foreign language, preferably Italian or French. A pianist will be provided at the audition.

Auditions are by appointment only, and applicants must complete and submit the free audition request form prior to April 16. The form may be found at pbopera.org/chorusauditions For more information, please contact Artistic Coordinator Sarah Schultz at 561-835-7553 or sschultz@pbopera.org

Led by Associate Conductor Greg Ritchey, the Palm Beach Opera Chorus is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence. In recent seasons, South Florida Classical Review has praised the ensemble's "razor-sharp intonation and glowing, well-blended tones" in "Madama Butterfly," hailed their performance in "Tosca" as "superb" and "refined," and singled out their "polished" and "ethereal" singing in last season's triumphant performance of "Turandot."