Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palm Beach Opera Announces Outdoor Chorus Auditions for 21-22 Season

For the audition, singers must prepare two classical songs or arias, with at least one in a foreign language, preferably Italian or French.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Palm Beach Opera Announces Outdoor Chorus Auditions for 21-22 Season

Chorus auditions for Palm Beach Opera's 2022 season will be held on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Building on the success of this season's innovative outdoor 2021 Festival, Palm Beach Opera will celebrate the company's 60th Anniversary in 2022, with repertoire to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Palm Beach Opera Chorus is one of the region's leading musical ensembles, comprised of locally-based singers with professional training in classical vocal technique. Auditions are available to adult singers of all voice types. Any interested candidates with the availability for evening and weekend work from November through March is encouraged to apply for this paid opportunity.

Auditions are by appointment only, and applicants must complete and submit the free audition request form prior to April 16. The form may be found at pbopera.org/chorusauditions. In accordance with the company's proven safety protocols, all auditions this season will be held in an open-air outdoor setting with industry-recommended distances maintained.

For the audition, singers must prepare two classical songs or arias, with at least one in a foreign language, preferably Italian or French. A pianist will be provided at the audition. For more information, please contact Artistic Coordinator Sarah Schultz at 561-835-7553 or sschultz@pbopera.org.

Led by Associate Conductor Greg Ritchey, the Palm Beach Opera Chorus is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence. In recent seasons, South Florida Classical Review has praised the ensemble's "razor-sharp intonation and glowing, well-blended tones" in "Madama Butterfly," hailed their performance in "Tosca" as "superb" and "refined," and singled out their "polished" and "ethereal" singing in last season's triumphant performance of "Turandot."

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and to training the next generation of opera stars. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Opera Theatre of St. Louis Announces 2021 Festival Season Photo

Opera Theatre of St. Louis Announces 2021 Festival Season

BWW Interview: Emily Fons of San Diego Operas THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at Pechanga Arena Photo

BWW Interview: Emily Fons of San Diego Opera's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at Pechanga Arena

Cincinnati Opera Announces Reimagined 2021 Summer Festival SUMMER AT SUMMIT Photo

Cincinnati Opera Announces Reimagined 2021 Summer Festival SUMMER AT SUMMIT

James Kicklighter Directs Doc THE SOUND OF IDENTITY Photo

James Kicklighter Directs Doc THE SOUND OF IDENTITY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway San Jose Announces Updated Season Lineup
  • California Allows Indoor Events, Theatre Performances, and Sports From April 15
  • PEAR SLICES 2021 Opens April 30
  • The Marsh Celebrates National Poetry Month With APRIL SHOWERS. STREAMING POETS.