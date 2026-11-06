Operazzi Bash Raises $120,000 for Opera Orlando Education and Outreach

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Opera Orlando's second annual Operazzi Bash raised $120,000 for the Company's education and outreach programs, up 32 percent from the inaugural event last season. Operazzi Bash: a night under a thousand blossoms sold out the DeVos Family Room at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 24, which culminated in a celebratory dance party and literal explosion of cherry blossoms against the open backdrop of the beautiful night sky.

'We built Operazzi Bash for people who might not know much about the art form of Opera' said artistic director Grant Preisser. 'Give them a great party with incredible singers at the center, and they figure out pretty quickly why this is an art form for everyone, and why it is so easy to fall in love with. Operazzi Bash is turning into a signature event for Orlando, and I can't wait to share what we have come up with for next season.'

The Bash is the Opera's crossover fundraiser each season, and it is indeed a smashing event with a party vibe and dancing late into the night. Guests dressed up, showed out, tucked into a Japanese-inspired dinner, and spent the night as much the stars in the room as the singers on stage. This year's theme grew out of the Company's production of Puccini's Madame Butterfly, and the room bloomed in blush, teal, and silver not just in decor but also in dress code. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning baritone and general director Gabriel Preisser and education director Sarah Purser, the evening paired opera, Broadway, and pop favorites with a raffle and live auction. Soprano Alexandra Kzeski, mezzo-soprano Sarah Kathryn Curtis, tenor Benjamin Ruiz, violinist Daniela Garzon, and pianist Nathan Cicero performed alongside members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company and the 2026-27 Apprentice Artists.

Proceeds benefit Opera Orlando's education and community engagement initiatives, including its Youth Company, Apprentice Artist, and Studio Artist programs, as well as school-based performances and educational experiences throughout Central Florida.

Opera Orlando thanks event chair Dr. Francelis Gonzalez and the Aria Circle committee: Jacqueline Allen, Alyce Bartolomeo, Sarvita Emch, Tiffany Jeffers, Patsy Lamastus, Charisse Marin, Juliana No, Lynette Quinones, Stephanie Schutt, Beatriz Terrassa, and Christina Toot.

'Operazzi Bash opens the door to opera for people who have never walked through it,' said event chair, Dr. G, 'Seeing that room full of new faces, and knowing every dollar goes to young singers, is why I do this.'

The Company also thanks the event sponsors and partners: Dr. G, Truist Bank, Leonardo 5th Avenue, One Alliance North America, Unik Title, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, Bling Aesthetics, J.B. Concrete Services, Ritique, Beatriz Terrassa Realtor, Alyce Bartolomeo, Orange Appeal, and Orlando Style Magazine. J.B. Concrete Services sponsored the evening's entertainment, and Dr. G sponsored dessert. Special thanks to Dr. Phillips Center, Tico Perez, Stand Out Consulting, and Sundance.

Up next: The Opera's Youth Company takes center stage in Brundibár / Vedem on December 12 and 13 at Orlando Family Stage, with tickets starting at $19. Before that, the Youth Company's FREE Soup Opera showcase and homemade soup competition is Saturday, November 21 at 5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center. Share some holiday cheer with the Opera.

Tickets and information are at OperaOrlando.org.

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