Opera Santa Barbara Presents Live Opera At Elings Park

Opera Santa Barbara will continue producing live music performances throughout Santa Barbara with Opera in the Park at the beautiful Godric Grove at Elings Park. There will be two live performances on Saturday, May 1 at 1PM and 3PM. Seating is limited and advanced reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per person and includes parking.

The performances will feature Opera Santa Barbara's 2021 Chrisman Studio Artists: tenor Matthew Greenblatt, soprano Brooklyn Snow, and mezzo soprano Max Potter singing opera and musical theatre favorites. Thrilled to celebrate Spring and new reopening guidelines, patrons can enjoy a fantastic afternoon of music while taking in the gorgeous ocean views from the Wells Fargo Amphitheater at Godric Grove in Elings Park.

Since summer of 2020, Opera Santa Barbara, with all safety protocols enacted, has been presenting live music throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura County including its intimate live music series throughout downtown SB to large-scale productions like the recent Don Pasquale, A Live Drive-In Opera at the Ventura County Fairgrounds with Concerts In Your Car. With the current Orange Tier status of the county and Governor Newsom's recent announcement of a potential full reopening by June 2021, the company is planning on many more live events presenting not only opera, but will be continuing its mission of showcasing and supporting an eclectic mix of local musical acts.

"We're thrilled to finally see and perform for our friends and opera patrons in person after such a long time. We are grateful to Elings Park for their invitation. As California reopens for more in-person activities, we pledge to be there for our community every step of the way, and supply the comfort, inspiration, and entertainment of live music safely," says Opera Santa Barbara Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas.

The event will follow all State of California health and safety guidelines. Attendees can enjoy the live performance from their socially distanced seats. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Opera in the Park event page. Seating is limited and advanced reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per person and include parking. Two performance times available at 1PM and 3PM.