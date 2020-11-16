Opera Santa Barbara Announces CARMEN, A Live Drive-In Opera

The only performance will be Sunday, December 6, at 2PM.

Opera Santa Barbara has announced Carmen, A Live Drive-In Opera, the company's first live drive-in opera production as part of the Concerts In Your Car Series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The only performance will be Sunday, December 6, at 2PM. This production marks the company's first live stage performance since COVID-19 led to cancellations and postponements around the world in early spring of this year. This drive-in opera of Carmen is made possible with the generous support of Lead Production Sponsor, Dr. Bob Weinman.

Carmen, A Live Drive-In Opera is based on an adaptation by acclaimed British director Peter Brook of Georges Bizet's classic hit. The 90-minute opera is an up-close and personal look at the loves and rivals of our titular heroine. Reimagined with only the four principal characters, come hear mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock (2019, The Crucible) as our Carmen in what will surely be a commanding performance in a signature role. Rounding out the quartet are Joshua Wheeker as Don José, Alexander Elliott (2018, The Barber of Seville) as Escamillo, and returning Chrisman Studio Artist soprano Jennifer Lindsay as Micaëla. Directed by Sara E. Widzer and conducted by Kostis Protopapas featuring members of the OSB Orchestra.

"When it comes to the ability to comfort, move, and inspire the human soul, nothing compares to vibrant live theater. Our communities need the healing power of the arts now more than ever. We are thrilled to be able to bring live opera safely back, for the sake of our community and our artists. This will be an afternoon that we will remember for years to come," said Opera Santa Barbara Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas.

Opera Santa Barbara has continued to develop alternative programming throughout shutdown over the last six months. Unable to perform live in Santa Barbara County, the Company has been keen to work with Concerts In Your Car in Ventura County following successful drive-in performances in California from other opera companies. The event will follow all CDC and State of California guidelines. Attendees can enjoy the live stage performance from the safe and socially-distanced comfort of their vehicles. Opera Santa Barbara recommends guests only attend the opera with people they have already been quarantining with. Attendees can stay inside or by their vehicle as they are allowed to sit in folding chairs by their vehicle but must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. The show will include a visual light show and multimedia entertainment across video screens. The combination of an extra high 360-degree stage and screens will ensure a good viewing experience for everyone. Sound will come through your car stereo, like a traditional drive-in theater on your FM radio. The opera will be sung in French with English translations projected on screen.

Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/OSBCarmenLive. Each ticket is valid for one car. The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts /seats in your vehicle, up to eight people. Car tickets start at $79.

