Opera Orlando Announces DIE FLEDERMAUS: THE REVENGE OF THE BAT

An on-demand broadcast of Die Fledermaus will be available for purchase and viewing from December 31 to January 17.

Opera Orlando has been working closely with Dr. Phillips Center on safety protocols and procedures to get back to live, in-person performances. "In addition to getting input from fellow opera and theater companies who have started to re-open, Opera Orlando is incorporating CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and input from Company partner Orlando Health in preparing to launch our 2020-21 season in December," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "We have taken the time to ensure we have best practices in place as we get back to producing opera and celebrating our fifth anniversary season with five new productions. It is exciting to be back On the MainStage in just a month's time, and I am personally looking forward to seeing everyone there."

This season's Opera on the MainStage series starts with a much needed party, Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat, sung in English with English dialogue and supertitles, at Dr. Phillips Center in the Walt Disney Theater. Argentinian-born maestro Jorge Parodi returns to Opera Orlando to conduct musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in some of the most luscious and memorable waltzes ever composed, with Grant Preisser directing this COVID-conscious send-up of Strauss's farce. "It's been quite a ride developing this production, and I think audiences are in for a fantastic show," shares artistic director Grant Preisser. "We are taking an appropriately socially distant and semi-staged approach to the piece, with the orchestra onstage and spread out, no-contact staging and dancing, and the chorus projected into the live music and action of the show. It is all the fun and froth of Fledermaus with a ton of inside jokes and surprises thrown in for good measure."

Die Fledermaus revolves around Falke exacting revenge on a prank played on him by long-time acquaintance, Gabriel von Eisenstein, where he was left stranded in the center of town in a bat costume, drunk, and utterly humiliated, hence, "The Revenge of the Bat." Falke's intricate plan of getting back at his best friend involves a masquerade ball hosted by the eccentric Prince Orlofsky, a ridiculous and nonsensical scheme, multiple disguises, and bottles of champagne galore.

Soprano Abigail Rethwisch makes her Opera Orlando debut as the captivating Rosalinda, joined by Grammy Award-winning baritone and executive director Gabriel Preisser as her less-than-faithful husband, Eisenstein. Ben Gulley, who was last season's fantastic Dick Johnson in The Girl of the Golden West, returns to sing the role of Rosalinda's paramour, Alfred. Soprano Cree Carrico makes her Opera Orlando debut as the feisty maid Adele, and husband and wife duo, mezzo-soprano Sarah Nordin and bass-baritone Tyler Putnam, return to Opera Orlando's MainStage to sing Prince Orlofsky and Police Warden Frank, respectively. Rounding out the cast are 2020-21 Opera Orlando studio artists Andrew Pardini as Falke, Brent Doucette as the lawyer Blind, and Gloria Palermo as Ida. Members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company will make a guest appearance, and what's a party without the Opera Orlando Chorus in attendance?

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season, while putting audience safety first with regard to COVID-19. The Company continues to monitor the development of the virus and is taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater throughout the season. A robust and comprehensive plan has been put in place with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. Additionally, the Opera will broadcast its MainStage series online this season to allow its patrons to enjoy opera from the safety and security of their homes. The on-demand broadcasts will be available after the live shows, so take advantage of seeing the show in person and then enjoy the encore online.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org, and get your season tickets for the Opera on the MainStage series at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Individual tickets for both Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat and Hansel & Gretel are also available. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, and subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all online content.

