Opera Naples Unveils 2023/2024 Season Featuring IOIANTHE, CARMEN & More

To further its mission of presenting quality opera, musical performances, education, and community engagement programs, Opera Naples announces new collaborations for its 2023/2024 season. The season, conducted by Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director and City of Naples Cultural Ambassador Ramón Tebar, includes diverse performances of opera in the community, the Wang Opera Center, and at the 2024 Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars, held outdoors in Cambier Park each spring.

Commenting on today's announcement, Maestro Tebar said: "This is a season of premier opera stars and inter-art collaborations, with something for everyone. The festival features two evenings with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, personally hosted by Nicoletta Pavarotti, that celebrate the legacy of Luciano Pavarotti. The festival production includes the singing of Argentinian tenor Marcelo Álvarez, one of the last pupils under the personal tutelage of Pavarotti. Expect to be mesmerized by world-famous opera talent, such as Gregory Kunde, Jennifer Rowley in "Madama Butterfly," and local favorite Jeanette Donatti. With our fully staged "Madama Butterfly," we pay tribute to the great Italian opera composer Giacamo Puccini on the 100th anniversary of his passing. Several performances will have a Latin flair as part of the ¡ARTE VIVA! Festival Celebration of Hispanic Arts and Culture, including "Carmen" the ballet, with partner Gulfshore Ballet, plus Flamenco dancing with Zarzuela, Spanish opera. We are especially excited to partner with Grand Piano Series with pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski. For our passionate Gilbert and Sullivan fans, we offer "Iolanthe" in early February featuring the talents of the Opera Naples Resident Artists."

2023/24 Season

Winter Dreams Gala

Nicoletta Pavarotti and Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann will serve as the Honorary Co-Chairs of the Opera Naples Winter Dreams Gala at the Royal Poinciana Golf Club, on December 6, 2023, which will showcase Pavarotti classics performed by the internationally renowned Argentinian tenor Santiago Ballerini.

Iolanthe

Gilbert and Sullivan's satire "Iolanthe" will be performed February 3, 2024 @ 7pm and February 4, 2024 @ 2pm at the Wang Opera Center. The production boasts a clever combination of romance, humor, political satire, and the memorable musical numbers that have made Gilbert and Sullivan household names. "Iolanthe" features the Opera Naples Resident Artists in the lead roles.

2024 Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars, February 29 to March 10, 2024

Feb 29 Grand Piano Series: Konstantin Soukhovetski (St Leo Catholic Church) 7:30pm

March 1 Pavarotti Forever: Marcelo Álvarez 7:00pm, Ramón Tebar, conductor

March 2 Family and Community Day 11am - 2pm

March 2 Zarzuela/Flamenco 7:00pm, Ramón Tebar, piano

March 3 Jeanette Donatti 7:00pm, Ramón Tebar, piano

March 6 Pavarotti: His Life A lecture by Nicoletta Pavarotti, followed by a complimentary screening of the award-winning documentary "Pavarotti." 7:00pm (Wang Opera Center)

March 7 "Carmen" by Gulfshore Ballet 7:00pm

March 8 "Madama Butterfly" by G. Puccini 7:00pm, Ramón Tebar, conductor

March 9 Opera Star Concert: Gregory Kunde 7:00pm, Ramón Tebar, piano

March 10 "Madama Butterfly" by G. Puccini 7:30pm, Ramón Tebar, conductor

For tickets, please visit OperaNaples.org. For Millennium Club members, VIP Table reservations, or group sales please contact Concierge Ticketing by calling Rita Albaugh at 239-963-9050 or ralbaugh@operanaples.org.

Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse, dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring prominent international performers and directors. Opera Naples has presented well-known grand operas such as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through various programs, including in-school programs and performances in Lee and Collier counties, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also committed to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of prominent opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional and state government support. For more information, visit Click Here or contact info@OperaNaples.org.