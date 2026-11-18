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Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will present a new production of Giuseppe Verdi's La traviata at Opera Antwerpen in Antwerp, Belgium, beginning Dec. 13. Directed by Tom Goossens, the production will run through Jan. 9, 2027.

The opera follows Violetta Valéry, a woman whose life is shaped by the attention and judgments of those around her. When she falls in love with Alfredo Germont, his father, Giorgio, becomes concerned about the effect their relationship could have on his family's reputation. He ultimately pressures Violetta to make a difficult sacrifice, setting the stage for the opera's exploration of love, social expectations and personal identity.

Goossens' production examines how people perceive one another and the extent to which individuals can control how they are viewed. The director previously staged Mozart's Don Giovanni for Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. The production is an adaptation of the staging originally created for Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden in 2025, presented in co-production with Opera Ballet Vlaanderen.

The cast features Vuvu Mpofu and Stacey Alleaume sharing the role of Violetta Valéry, with Matteo Ivan Rašić and Matteo Roma sharing the role of Alfredo Germont. Kartal Karagedik will portray Giorgio Germont, with Judith Le Breuilly as Flora Bervoix, Timothy Veryser as Gastone, Chia-Fen Wu as Annina, Alberto Martínez Lorenzo as Barone Douphol, Jorge Álvarez as Marchese d'Obigny, Justin Hopkins as Dottore Grenvil, Kwanhee Park as Giuseppe and Yu-Hsiang Hsieh as Flora's servant.

Elena Schwarz will conduct the production, with scenic and lighting design by Bart Van Merode and costume design by Lena Mariën. The Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra and Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Chorus will also participate in the performances.

Sung in Italian with Dutch and English surtitles, La traviata has an approximate running time of two hours and 40 minutes, including intermission.

Performances will take place Dec. 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 27, 29 and 31, followed by Jan. 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027. Evening performances are generally scheduled for 8 p.m., with matinees at 3 p.m. The Dec. 31 performance will begin at 6 p.m.

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