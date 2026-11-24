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OPERA America will welcome Catapult Opera, Festival Napa Valley, and Merola Opera Program to its Professional Company Member category. The companies join a network of 200 companies across North America that produce and present opera or music theater at a professional level.

All three companies first joined OPERA America as Associate Members: Catapult Opera in 2020, Merola Opera Program in 2021, and Festival Napa Valley in July 2026. As Professional Company Members, the companies commit to paying artists and producing opera at a professional level and will have expanded access to OPERA America's programs and resources.

Staff at PCMs have access to forums, national conferences, and industry networks covering artistic administration, education, finance, fundraising, marketing, performer development, and production. Members also receive research reports, Opera America Magazine, and access to online databases of production rentals and new works.

PCMs are eligible for competitive project grants in repertoire development, civic practice, and innovation. Additional membership benefits include leadership development programs, governance resources for trustees, and priority and discounted booking at OPERA America's National Opera Center in New York City.

To become a Professional Company Member, a company must meet operational and financial qualifications and receive approval from the OPERA America Board of Directors. Members participate in the annual Professional Opera Survey and vote at the organization's Annual Business Meeting.

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