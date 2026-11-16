Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Will Come to Grand Théâtre de Genève in December

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The Grand Théâtre de Genève will present a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) from Dec. 13-31, 2026, at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices in Geneva, Switzerland.

The opera features a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, based on Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais' play Le Mariage de Figaro. First performed at Vienna's Burgtheater on May 1, 1786, the work follows Count Almaviva, who attempts to pursue Susanna, the Countess' maid, despite her impending marriage to Figaro, the Count's valet. The Count's plans are complicated by a series of romantic entanglements and schemes involving the members of his household.

The new production is directed by Jetske Mijnssen, with musical direction by Marta Gardolińska. Mijnssen's staging places the story within the historical context of the French Revolution, exploring the privileges of the aristocracy and the social changes surrounding the end of the Ancien Régime.

The cast features Jarrett Ott as Count Almaviva, Siobhan Stagg as the Countess Almaviva, Lauranne Oliva as Susanna, Philippe Sly as Figaro, Benedetta Torre as Cherubino, Monica Bacelli as Marcellina, Laurent Naouri as Bartolo, Glen Cunningham as Basilio and Don Curzio, Jared Mac Werlein as Antonio on most dates, and Fanny Soyer as Barbarina. Werlein will also perform as Figaro on Dec. 18 and 28, with Joshua Morris taking the role of Antonio on those dates.

The production's creative team includes scenic designer Étienne Pluss, Costume Designer Gideon Davey, lighting designer Fabrice Kebour, choreographer Jean-François Kessler and dramaturg Louis Geisler. Mark Biggins serves as chorus director. The Grand Théâtre de Genève Chorus and Orchestre de la Suisse Romande will also perform.

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.; Dec. 15, 17, 18, 22, 26, 28, 29 and 31 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. The opera will be performed in Italian with French and English surtitles. The running time is approximately three hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. The production is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older.

Tickets are available through the Grand Théâtre de Genève's official box office, with prices ranging from CHF 20 to CHF 225, depending on the performance date and seating selection. Tickets for several performances are already listed as having limited availability. Additional information and reservations are available at the theater's website.

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