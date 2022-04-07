Mozart's DON GIOVANNI to be Presented at Apollo Theater, Ermoupolis

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy in collaboration with Sinfonietta Hellenica and the town of Ermoupolis, Syros will present W. A. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" on Friday 29 & Saturday 30 April 2022 at Apollo Theater, Ermoupolis.

The libretto, written by Lorenzo da Ponte and combined with Mozart's musical genius, makes it undoubtedly one of the most popular masterpieces of the classical period. This is the well-known story of the Spanish narcissist Don Juan, who seeks adventure and pleasure throughout Spain. However, the revenge of the female gender will soon appear in form of a stone statue of the commander of Seville and father of Donna Anna, whom the protagonist has killed in a duel in the first scene of the play.

The opera will be performed in an adaptation for chamber orchestra under the musical direction Greek Sinfonietta's artistic director, maestro Georgios Galanis and the inventive direction of the artistic director of Teatro Grattaciello, Stefanos Koroneos. As the director points out: "This production is an interdisciplinary dialogue between opera and other art forms, inspired by Pedro Almodovar and La Lupe, a Cuban Bollero singer who lived in Bronx, New York during the 1980s and 1990s».

The sets and costumes are designed by Tassos Protopsaltou, the lighting is edited by Emorfili Tsimplidou and the visual part by Lolita Valderrama Savage, a Filipino artist who lives and works both in Italy and New York. There will be two casts on stage comprised by young lyric singers with participations from Greece, US, Puerto Rico, Netherlands and Italy.

CREATIVE TEAM

GEORGIOS GALANIS | CONDUCTOR

STEFANOS KORONEOS | DIRECTOR

TASOS PROTOPSALTOU | SET AND COSTUME DESIGNER

EMORFILI TSIMPLIDOU | LIGHTING DESIGNER

LOLITA VALDERRAMA SAVAGE | ARTIST

ELDA KLADAKI | SUBTITLES

DINA STRANI | STAGE MANAGER

​CAST

MANOS CHRISTOFAKAKIS | DON GIOVANNI

RICK AGSTER | IL COMMENDATORE

OLIVIA LE ROUX | DONNA ANNA

STEPHANIE LORENZ | DONNA ANNA

ADAM GOLDSTEIN | DON OTTAVIO

DIEGO VALDEZ | DON OTTAVIO

LISA ALGOZZINI | DONNA ELVIRA

SOPHIE KOCHANOWSKA | DONNA ELVIRA

VALERIO MORELLI | LEPORELLO

LUCAS BOUK | MASETTO

BRYAN MC CLARY | MASETTO

CLARE GHIGO | ZERLINA

MARA KOUTSAIMANI | ZERLINA

CHRISTIANA LAMBIRIS | CHRISTIANA (non-singing role)

For more information visit: https://www.syrosisland.gr/en/apollon-theatre-syros/