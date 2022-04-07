Mozart's DON GIOVANNI to be Presented at Apollo Theater, Ermoupolis
This is the well-known story of the Spanish narcissist Don Juan, who seeks adventure and pleasure throughout Spain.
Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy in collaboration with Sinfonietta Hellenica and the town of Ermoupolis, Syros will present W. A. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" on Friday 29 & Saturday 30 April 2022 at Apollo Theater, Ermoupolis.
The libretto, written by Lorenzo da Ponte and combined with Mozart's musical genius, makes it undoubtedly one of the most popular masterpieces of the classical period. This is the well-known story of the Spanish narcissist Don Juan, who seeks adventure and pleasure throughout Spain. However, the revenge of the female gender will soon appear in form of a stone statue of the commander of Seville and father of Donna Anna, whom the protagonist has killed in a duel in the first scene of the play.
The opera will be performed in an adaptation for chamber orchestra under the musical direction Greek Sinfonietta's artistic director, maestro Georgios Galanis and the inventive direction of the artistic director of Teatro Grattaciello, Stefanos Koroneos. As the director points out: "This production is an interdisciplinary dialogue between opera and other art forms, inspired by Pedro Almodovar and La Lupe, a Cuban Bollero singer who lived in Bronx, New York during the 1980s and 1990s».
The sets and costumes are designed by Tassos Protopsaltou, the lighting is edited by Emorfili Tsimplidou and the visual part by Lolita Valderrama Savage, a Filipino artist who lives and works both in Italy and New York. There will be two casts on stage comprised by young lyric singers with participations from Greece, US, Puerto Rico, Netherlands and Italy.
CREATIVE TEAM
GEORGIOS GALANIS | CONDUCTOR
STEFANOS KORONEOS | DIRECTOR
TASOS PROTOPSALTOU | SET AND COSTUME DESIGNER
EMORFILI TSIMPLIDOU | LIGHTING DESIGNER
LOLITA VALDERRAMA SAVAGE | ARTIST
ELDA KLADAKI | SUBTITLES
DINA STRANI | STAGE MANAGER
CAST
MANOS CHRISTOFAKAKIS | DON GIOVANNI
RICK AGSTER | IL COMMENDATORE
OLIVIA LE ROUX | DONNA ANNA
STEPHANIE LORENZ | DONNA ANNA
ADAM GOLDSTEIN | DON OTTAVIO
DIEGO VALDEZ | DON OTTAVIO
LISA ALGOZZINI | DONNA ELVIRA
SOPHIE KOCHANOWSKA | DONNA ELVIRA
VALERIO MORELLI | LEPORELLO
LUCAS BOUK | MASETTO
BRYAN MC CLARY | MASETTO
CLARE GHIGO | ZERLINA
MARA KOUTSAIMANI | ZERLINA
CHRISTIANA LAMBIRIS | CHRISTIANA (non-singing role)
For more information visit: https://www.syrosisland.gr/en/apollon-theatre-syros/