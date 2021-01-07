MetLiveArts Presents The World Premiere Of Atom Egoyan And Mary Kouyoumdjian's THEY WILL TAKE MY HAND

On Tuesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. the MetLiveArts commission and world premiere of They Will Take My Island, which features unreleased scenes and highly personal short films by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter) set to original musical scores by Armenian American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian, will stream on The Met's website, YouTube channel and Facebook.

They Will Take My Island includes footage from Egoyan's films Ararat and A Portrait of Arshile, and Kouyoumdjian's new score is performed by JACK Quartet and Silvana Quartet. Egoyan's films and excerpts on the life of abstract painter Arshile Gorky are infused with themes of family and immigration.

The performance is free and will remain online indefinitely. It is the first performance of the 2021 MetLiveArts virtual season, which will be announced in full at a later date.