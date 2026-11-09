Malmö Opera to Perform New Production of RUSALKA Beginning in November

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Malmö Opera will present a new production of Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka, opening Nov. 21, 2026, at the company's Storan stage in Malmö, Sweden. The opera will run through Jan. 10, 2027, with tickets priced from 125 to 985 Swedish kronor.

Based on a libretto by Jaroslav Kvapil, Rusalka tells the story of a water nymph who falls in love with a prince. Hoping to join him in the human world, she turns to a witch for help becoming human. The transformation comes at a significant cost, as Rusalka must sacrifice her voice in exchange for the opportunity to be with the prince.

The story draws on the same folklore and fairy-tale traditions as Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. Dvořák composed the opera in 1900, incorporating orchestral arrangements, impressionistic influences and Slavic folk music. One of its best-known selections is Rusalka's aria, "Song to the Moon."

The Malmö Opera production will present the story as a modern myth in an environment inspired by the coastal regions of Louisiana in the southern United States. Rusalka lives in the surrounding wetlands, while the Prince inhabits a luxurious coastal city. The production explores the differences between their worlds and the sacrifices Rusalka makes in pursuit of love and belonging.

Matilda Sterby will star as Rusalka, with Joachim Bäckström as the Prince. The cast also includes Alexander Roslavets as Vodník, the Water Goblin; Katarina Karnéus as Ježibaba, the Witch; Oksana Kramareva as the Foreign Princess; Rickard Söderberg as the Gamekeeper; Sidsel Aja Eriksen as the Kitchen Boy; Sara Swietlicki, Kine Sandtrø and Mathilda Bryngelsson as the Wood Sprites; and Timothy Augustin as the Hunter. Eugenia Babich, Annika Ronner, Ella Strandberg, Ella Dabäck, Malin Karlsson, Vidar Söderström, Vilmer Ericsson, Jakob Stierna and Nikolai Olof Rydberg will also appear. The Malmö Opera Chorus and Malmö Opera Orchestra will participate.

Orpha Phelan will direct the production, with Daniel Carter and Johannes Marsovszky sharing conducting duties. Madeleine Boyd will handle set, costume and makeup design, Matthew Haskins will design the lighting, and Adam Haigh will provide choreography.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 28; Dec. 3, 6, 11, 13, 16 and 27; and Jan. 3 and 10. The Nov. 21 opening performance begins at 6 p.m., with subsequent performances scheduled at various times. The opera will be performed in Czech with Swedish and English surtitles. The running time is approximately two hours and 50 minutes, including one intermission. The recommended minimum age is 11.

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