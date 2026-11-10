Léa Seydoux Recalls Childhood Opera Dream, Sings for Jimmy Fallon

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Léa Seydoux spoke about her childhood dream of becoming an opera singer, and performed opera for host Jimmy Fallon, during an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation also covered her role in Gentle Monster and her experience working with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

Seydoux discussed what it was like to star in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol alongside Cruise. The segment moved between that film, her early aspirations to pursue opera, and her more recent work on screen.

Gentle Monster, the project she discussed in the interview, is a film written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer. Seydoux stars as concert pianist Lucy, alongside Laurence Rupp, Jella Haase, and Catherine Deneuve. Music for the film is by Academy Award winner Camille.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the film, as covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the GENTLE MONSTER teaser. According to that report, Gentle Monster is set to open in select theaters October 30 before arriving on Netflix November 18.

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