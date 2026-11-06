La Monnaie Will Bring New Production of Alban Berg's WOZZECK to Brussels

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La Monnaie / De Munt will present a new production of Alban Berg's opera Wozzeck in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 8-22, 2026. The production is directed by Christophe Coppens, with Alain Altinoglu conducting the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra.

Based on Georg Büchner's unfinished play Woyzeck, the opera follows a soldier whose increasingly difficult circumstances and mistreatment contribute to his psychological deterioration. The story explores the dehumanization of a vulnerable individual seeking recognition and human connection while facing systematic rejection and abuse. In this production, Coppens examines the character's turbulent emotional state as violence and isolation blur the boundaries between reality and imagination.

The cast features Scott Hendricks as Wozzeck, Jennifer Holloway as Marie, Matthias Wohlbrecht as the Hauptmann, Magnus Piontek as the Doktor, Christopher Sokolowski as the Tambourmajor, Denzil Delaere as Andres and Rinat Shaham as Margaret. Trevor Eliot Bowes, Leander Carlier, Logan Lopez Gonzalez and Aaron McInnis also appear.

Coppens serves as director and is responsible for the set, costume and lighting design, with I.S.M. Architecten collaborating on the set design. Reinder Pols and Lalina Goddard are dramaturges, and Emmanuel Trenque is chorus master. The production also features the La Monnaie Children's and Youth Choirs, prepared by Benoît Giaux.

Berg composed Wozzeck after seeing a performance of Büchner's play in 1914. The opera premiered at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin on Dec. 14, 1925. Sung in German, the Brussels production will feature surtitles in Dutch, French and English.

Performances will take place Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.; Nov. 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19 at 8 p.m.; and Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. at La Monnaie, located at Place de la Monnaie in Brussels. The running time is approximately one hour and 40 minutes, without an intermission. The production is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older and contains explicit scenes of violence and sexual violence.

Tickets are available through La Monnaie's official website, with standard prices ranging from €15 to €175. Discounted tickets are available for audiences under 30, starting at €10 and reaching €75, while Young Opera and under-18 tickets range from €10 to €50. La Monnaie uses variable pricing, meaning ticket costs can increase depending on demand and availability.

A Young Opera Night will take place Nov. 10, offering audience members under 30 a personal welcome, a complimentary drink, a digital program and an after-event or other additional activity. Introductory talks in Dutch and French will also be offered 45 minutes before performances, and audiences can meet members of the artistic team following the Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 performances.

Wozzeck is a production of De Munt / La Monnaie, co-produced with Shelter Prod and Prospero MM Productions, with support from Taxshelter.be, ING and the Belgian federal government's Tax Shelter program.

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