Kraków Opera to Premiere New Ballet BALLADYNA in November

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Kraków Opera will present the world premiere of Balladyna, a new two-act ballet based on the drama by Polish playwright Juliusz Słowacki, on Nov. 15, 2026, in Kraków, Poland. Choreographed and directed by Monika Myśliwiec, the production features music by Fryderyk Chopin, with musical direction and piano performed by Jehuda Prokopowicz.

The ballet follows Balladyna, a young woman from a humble background whose ambitions for love and social recognition lead her to commit murder. When an opportunity arises to achieve her dreams, she kills her sister, Alina, setting off a series of events that test the boundaries of morality, loyalty and personal responsibility. The production examines the consequences of her decisions through the intersection of human and divine forces.

The cast features Mizuki Kurosawa and Sofia Manca sharing the title role of Balladyna, with Iyo Hataishi and Mariana Morfin-Sanchez as Alina. Agnieszka Chlebowska plays Mother, while Gabriele Togni and Flavio Valentino share the role of Grabiec. Javier Arés Cabeza and Filippo Penco alternate as Kirkor, and Yauheni Raukuts and Andrea Zulian share the role of Kostryn. Yauheni Yatskevich plays Gralon, Malika Tokkozhina and Alyssa Casey share the role of Goplana, and Teresa Żurowska and Airi Fatjo alternate as Skierka. Matheus Tertuliano, Flavio Valentino and Gabriele Togni also appear as Pixie. The Ballet of the Kraków Opera will perform, with Prokopowicz accompanying the production on piano.

The creative team includes Myśliwiec as choreographer and director, Prokopowicz as musical director, Mirek Kaczmarek as set designer, Joanna Jaśko-Sroka as Costume Designer, Jakub Roszkowski as dramaturge, Katarzyna Łuszczyk as lighting designer and Natan Berkowicz handling projections. Alesia Smyrnova and Gabriela Kubacka serve as assistant choreographers.

Based on Słowacki's 1839 dramatic work, Balladyna is considered one of the major works of Polish Romantic literature. The ballet uses Chopin's music to interpret the story through dance, bringing the playwright's examination of ambition, crime and responsibility to the stage.

Following its Nov. 15 premiere, performances will take place Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Kraków Opera's Main Stage, located at ul. Lubicz 48 in Kraków. The production runs approximately two hours.

Tickets are available through the Kraków Opera's official website. Prices range from 60 to 170 Polish złoty, depending on seating location. The highest-priced seats are in the Marshal's Box, while balcony seats start at 60 złoty. The Nov. 15 premiere and several evening performances are already listed as sold out, while tickets remain available for selected daytime performances.

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