Karita Mattila and Tommi Hakala Will Perform With the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and Tampere Opera Choir

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Soprano Karita Mattila and baritone Tommi Hakala will join the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and Tampere Opera Choir for two Opera Gala concerts at Tampere Hall in Tampere, Finland, on Dec. 4 and 5, 2026. Conductor Mikko Franck will lead the performances, which celebrate the 80th anniversary of Tampere Opera.

The concerts are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Main Auditorium at Tampere Hall. The program will feature selections from operas by Leevi Madetoja, Antonín Dvořák, Giuseppe Verdi, Leoš Janáček, Georges Bizet, Giacomo Puccini and Richard Wagner, along with Jean Sibelius' Finlandia.

The program will open with the overture to Madetoja's The Ostrobothnians, followed by Mattila performing "Song to the Moon" from Dvořák's Rusalka. Additional selections include scenes from Verdi's Nabucco, Janáček's Jenůfa, Bizet's Carmen and Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

Following intermission, the orchestra will perform the overture to Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, followed by Hakala singing the opera's title character's monologue. Mattila will also perform arias from Wagner's Die Walküre and Verdi's Don Carlos. The concerts will conclude with Sibelius' Finlandia, performed by the orchestra, choir and soloists.

Mattila is an internationally recognized Finnish soprano who regularly performs at major opera houses and concert venues around the world. She last appeared in Tampere in December 2018. Hakala has performed at leading opera houses in Europe and the United States and won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2003. Franck has conducted orchestras and opera companies internationally and is among Finland's best-known conductors.

The Tampere Opera Choir and Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra will join the soloists for the performances. The concerts are produced by Tampere Hall and the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and will run approximately two hours, including intermission.

Tickets are priced at 80 euros or 70 euros for standard admission, depending on seating. Pensioner tickets are available for 75 euros or 65 euros, while tickets for students and children under 16 are priced at 50 euros. Tickets are available through Tampere Hall and Lippu.fi. Additional booking and delivery fees may apply.

Tampere Hall is located at Yliopistonkatu 55 in Tampere, Finland. The Opera Gala is part of Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra's 2026 autumn season and marks the anniversary celebration of Tampere Opera.

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