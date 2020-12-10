Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Opera Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Opera!

Here are the current standings for Opera:

Best Chamber Ensemble

BREAKING THE WAVES - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 25%

THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE - Houston Grand Opera - 2017 13%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Lincoln Center Theater - 2020 11%

Best Conductor

AKHNATEN - KAREN KAMEN - 2019 20%

TIMOTHY MYERS - 2020 12%

DANIELA CANDILLARI - 2020 11%

Best New Work

BREAKING THE WAVES / MISSY MAZZOLI - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 18%

DOG DAYS (DAVID T. LITTLE) - Peak Performances/LA Opera/Fort Worth Opera - 2012 9%

JFK - Fort Worth Opera/Opera de Montreal - 2016 6%

Best Opera Education Program

ALT COMPOSER LIBRETTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM - 2020 12%

BETH MORRISON PROJECTS - NEXT GENERATION PROGRAM - 2020 10%

BANFF CENTER FOR THE ARTS OPERA IN THE 21ST CENTURY - 2020 7%

Best Opera Performance (Streaming)

BREAKING THE WAVES - MAZZOLI/VAVREK - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 16%

AKHNATEN - The Metropolitan Opera - 2020 15%

DOG DAYS - BMP - 2020 10%

Best Opera Singer

DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 16%

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO, AKHNATEN - Metropolitan opera - 2020 13%

AMELIA WATKINS - Rough State Sound - 2020 8%

Best Vocal Recictal (Streaming)

DIANA VREELAND - Mikael Karlsson / Rough State Sound - 2020 14%

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 11%

LAUREN WORSHAM - Beth Morrison Projects Speakeasy - 2020 11%

Opera Company Of The Year

OPERA PHILADELPHIA - 2020 16%

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - 2020 15%

AUSTIN OPERA - 2020 12%