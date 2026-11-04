Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jonathan Roumie and Matt Maher to Headline AN ADVENT EVENING at Carnegie Hall
The evening features soprano Joyce El-Khoury and a cast including Amanda Jane Cooper, Darnell Abraham, and Carlos Santiago in ONE DAY.
Jonathan Roumie, best known for his portrayal of Jesus in the television series The Chosen, and GRAMMY-nominated, multiple Dove Award-winning recording artist Matt Maher will headline An Advent Evening with Matt Maher and Jonathan Roumie at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.
Maher, whose songs include 'Gona Be Alright,' "Lord, I Need You," "Because He Lives (Amen)," and "Alive & Breathing," will perform Christmas selections while Roumie will share seasonal readings, reflections, and stories.
The evening will also feature ONE DAY, composed and conducted by John Bolin, which traces the biblical story from creation to the birth of Christ. The work combines orchestral arrangements, choral music, and dramatic narration, with Roumie serving as narrator.
The featured cast includes Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Mary; Darnell Abraham (Hamilton, The Lion King) as the King/Wiseman; and Carlos Santiago (The Voice) as Joseph. Also appearing is internationally acclaimed operatic soprano Joyce El-Khoury, whose credits include London's Royal Opera House and the Bavarian State Opera.
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