Interview: Stefanos Koroneos of TEATRO GRATTACIELO

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From Rome to New York: Teatro Grattacielo recently presented Puccini's Suor Angelica in Italy, in Campobasso and in Sulmona, and most recently it was seen at the State Theater in Stara Zagora, in Bulgaria.

What was particularly rewarding or revealing about bringing this production to an Italian audience, and did the experience influence how you are approaching its New York presentation?

The audiences in Campobasso, Sulmona, and Stara Zagora were very receptive to the idea of this woman who is not mentally there anymore, who has isolated herself from the rest of the world and lives with her own memories. I am very happy to report that in Stara Zagora it was quite a big success, and the production will now be part of the theater's standard repertoire.

This production is built on memory. Puccini himself ends the opera in a hallucination: as Angelica dies, reality dissolves into a vision of the Virgin Mary and her son. We take that blurring and extend it across the entire opera. Angelica stays in a single, isolated bed, the only solid reality on stage, and every other figure she has ever known returns to her as a ghost.

In New York the concept stays the same, but the context changes. Here Suor Angelica sits next to Jefferson Lives!, and both are stories of ghosts(personal or real) and memories.

The enduring power of Puccini: Suor Angelica is perhaps the most intimate and emotionally devastating of Puccini's operas. What do you think makes this story of maternal love, grief, faith, and redemption so compelling for contemporary audiences? Has your interpretation of the opera evolved over the years?

For me, Suor Angelica is fundamentally the story of a young woman who gets pregnant and whose family makes her disappear, as was usual at the time. She is a woman erased by her family. That story has not gone away, and this is why it still speaks to audiences today.

Memories have dictated a lot of my life choices since I was a kid. Memories of hardship, memories of joy, memories of deep disappointment, memories of freedom, and memories of denied freedom. I grew up as a queer kid in a very small village in the south of Greece, and I have suffered the consequences of my choices and my request for freedom. We are all products of our memories. We are all products of our past. I have tried to channel this into the production. In our staging, the whole opera becomes Angelica's life relived in the space of an hour, from the beautiful memories to the painful ones.

The double bill: This New York presentation pairs Suor Angelica with a newly created opera about Thomas Jefferson. These are seemingly very different works, separated by centuries, subject matter, and musical traditions. What inspired you to bring them together, and what connections do you hope audiences will discover between them?

This double bill was created for America 250, the national commemoration of 250 years since the founding of the United States. Both operas are a discussion about freedom, one civic and one personal. Both ask the same question: what does it mean to seek freedom within systems far larger than ourselves? In Jefferson Lives! it is an empire tightening its grip; in Suor Angelica it is a convent demanding obedience.

And both are stories of ghosts and memories. In Jefferson Lives!, the ghost of John Adams meets a modern young man. In Suor Angelica, every figure Angelica has ever known returns to her as a ghost. Both come from the same place: the place where the past refuses to stay past.

From Puccini to Jefferson: The Thomas Jefferson opera represents a very different creative undertaking. As the librettist, what drew you to Jefferson as an operatic subject? Which aspects of his life, character, relationships, or contradictions seemed especially suited to the operatic stage?

Teatro Grattacielo, and I personally, have always supported American composers and new work. So I thought it was very interesting to pair a new American opera with a beloved classic by Puccini.

What seemed especially suited to the operatic stage is exactly the pursuit of freedom. The opera traces how ideas of freedom and resistance move from thought into action, and what it truly costs to cross the line from subject to citizen.

The librettist's perspective: Writing a libretto about a historical figure such as Jefferson presents unique challenges. How did you balance historical accuracy with dramatic license, and how did you approach giving a compelling theatrical voice to someone whose words and ideas are already so extensively documented?

I based my libretto on the original concept and source text by James Harrigan. I wanted this libretto to be dramatic, but written in a modern and punchy way: a dialogue between a modern young man and John Adams.

Thomas Jefferson never physically appears in the opera. The title comes from the day both men died: July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson died about five hours before Adams. Unaware of this, Adams is traditionally believed to have said "Thomas Jefferson survives" shortly before his own death. Those words were factually wrong, but they became part of America's mythology. Jefferson lives not as a physical presence, but through the ideas and ideals that helped shape the nation.

So this is not a biographical work about Jefferson. It is a reflection on the legacy of the American experiment, and on how its ideals are still relevant 250 years later. The meeting between Adams and the modern Narrator brings that legacy into the present.

History, ideals, and contradictions: Jefferson remains one of America's most consequential and complicated historical figures, celebrated for his ideals of liberty while also being a slaveholder. Does the opera confront these contradictions directly? How can opera help audiences engage with difficult historical questions in ways that conventional historical narratives sometimes cannot?

Jefferson's contradictions are real, and they deserve to be taken seriously. But Jefferson himself never appears on stage, and Jefferson Lives! is not a biographical work about him. The opera does not address slavery. It is about two men: John Adams and a modern American man.

The opera is about memory and history, and how history shapes somebody's present. The Narrator is an American who has grown up learning about his country's history. He knows the importance of the American Revolution, admires its ideals, and understands how much those events shaped the country he lives in. He can admire his country while questioning parts of its history.

Through his encounter with Adams, he comes to realize that he is living within the past. People are conditioned by the past. This is very prominent to me as an immigrant: every person, every community in a country, is always haunted by its own history.

Above all, I wanted him to be a real person, with his own experiences, opinions, and curiosity, not a political symbol. The more personal and natural he is, the more audiences from different backgrounds will recognize something of themselves in his experience. This is what opera can do that conventional history sometimes cannot: it lets us live inside history instead of observing it.

The artistic mission of Teatro Grattacielo: As artistic director, you have championed both the established operatic repertoire and new works. How does this double bill reflect Teatro Grattacielo's broader artistic mission? Is the development and presentation of new American opera an increasingly important part of the company's future?

Our mission is to commission new operas, revitalize lesser-known works, and support emerging artists. This double bill does all of it. Jefferson Lives! is a world premiere co-commissioned with Polyhymnia and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Suor Angelica is performed by the young artists of Camerata Bardi International Academy. After New York, Jefferson Lives! goes to Opera Roanoke and Arizona Opera. New American opera is central to our future.

The audience experience: What would you like audiences to take away from this unusual pairing? Do you see the two operas as offering contrasting perspectives on love, faith, power, morality, and the human condition, or perhaps as speaking to one another in ways that might not initially be apparent?

I would like audiences to leave with the question the evening asks: what happens when history stops being something we observe, and becomes something we are forced to live inside again? The two operas speak to one another. One is about a nation, one is about a single woman, but both are about freedom, and both are about memory. We are all products of our past.

-Peter Danish

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