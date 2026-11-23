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The International Opera Awards 2026 celebrated the winners of its 13th edition at MusikTheater an der Wien tonight [Saturday 21 November], bringing the global opera community to Vienna for the first time in the Awards’ history.

Riccardo Chailly, Peter Konwitschny, Brett Dean, Louise Alder, Lawrence Brownlee, Jakub Józef Orliński and Andreas Schager were among those honoured at this year’s International Opera Awards. Selected from finalists representing 24 countries, the winners spanned singing, conducting, opera companies, festivals, design, direction, premieres, recordings, leadership, sustainability and more, reflecting the international talent shaping opera today.

Founded by philanthropist Harry Hyman in 2012, the Awards have become one of opera’s most prestigious accolades. Funds from the event support the Opera Awards Foundation, which provides bursaries for emerging talent in opera worldwide.

Presented by the BBC’s Petroc Trelawny, the ceremony featured the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and Arnold Schoenberg Choir, joined by some of this year’s Finalists and winners.

Opera lovers around the world could share the celebrations via a free livestream on OperaVision.

This year’s winners took home an unusual piece of Vienna’s operatic history: trophies made in the MusikTheater an der Wien’s own workshop from timber salvaged from its original stage floor. These unique trophies give a tangible connection to the generations of artists who have performed at this historic theatre, which was built in 1801 by Mozart’s librettist Emanuel Schikaneder, and has hosted the premieres of beloved works such as Beethoven’s Fidelio (1805) and Lehár’s The Merry Widow (1905).

Stefan Herheim, Intendant of MusikTheater an der Wien, said:

“It is an honor to host the International Opera Awards at the Theater an der Wien - a legendary house proudly celebrating its 225 anniversary this year. By honoring the champions of opera, we embrace the passion, beauty and grace that embody the true power of musical theatre - this magnificent, monstrous art form that connects people across time and space and shows us what it takes to bridge social and political boundaries. I warmly congratulate all the winners and thank the International Opera Awards for the recognition and gratitude of their artistic work.”

Harry Hyman, founder of the International Opera Awards, said:

“Vienna has played an extraordinary role in opera history, making it particularly special to bring the International Opera Awards here for the first time. Tonight is a celebration of the people, creativity and dedication that make opera such a remarkable art form. From distinguished artists whose work has shaped its history to exciting new voices, and from ambitious productions to discoveries that enrich our understanding of the repertoire, this year's winners reflect the extraordinary talent and imagination to be found across the opera world. Our warmest congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”

INDIVIDUAL TALENT HONOURED

German stage director Peter Konwitschny received the Lifetime Achievement Award for a career spanning more than five decades. Renowned for radical, psychologically incisive productions, he has challenged theatrical convention, reshaped approaches to the operatic canon and influenced generations of performers, directors and opera houses, leaving a lasting mark on the international opera world. He accepted the honour from baritone Bo Skovhus, who paid warm and humorous tribute to Konwitschny’s extraordinary career, his uncompromising artistic vision and his profound influence on generations of opera artists.

Riccardo Chailly was named Conductor of the Year as his acclaimed ten-year tenure as Music Director of Teatro alla Scala draws to a close. The honour recognised the musical leadership and vision of one of opera’s leading conductors.

The singing awards recognised two familiar names among previous International Opera Awards winners. British soprano Louise Alder, who received the Young Singer Award in 2017, was named Female Singer of the Year, celebrating the breadth of her repertoire in 2026 and the vocal brilliance and dramatic depth of her performances. Lawrence Brownlee took Male Singer of the Year for the second time, having first won in 2017, recognising his exceptional vocal agility and expressive warmth, particularly in bel canto repertoire.

Tobias Kratzer took the Director Award after a season that brought theatrical ambition and fresh perspectives to both established repertoire and new opera, ranging from Die Walküre at the Bavarian State Opera and Die ersten Menschen in Frankfurt to Monster’s Paradise at Hamburg State Opera, where he is also Intendant.

Raimund Orfeo Voigt was named Designer of the Year for work including Eugene Onegin at Norwegian National Opera, Hansel and Gretel in Bern and Der ferne Klang at the Royal Swedish Opera, bringing his distinctive visual imagination to contrasting operatic worlds.

The Rising Star Award was shared by American soprano Madison Leonard and Italian conductor Lorenzo Passerini, capping a breakthrough year for both artists. Passerini’s standout year included his Royal Opera debut conducting La bohème at Covent Garden in July, as well as La forza del destino in Bilbao and Madama Butterfly in Frankfurt. Leonard drew critical acclaim for her Metropolitan Opera debut as Frasquita in Carmen and her role debut as Violetta in Garsington Opera’s first La traviata. She performed Violetta’s “Sempre libera” for the Awards audience during the gala.

COMPANIES, FESTIVALS AND PRODUCTIONS CELEBRATED

Teatro Real, Madrid won Opera Company of the Year for the second time, following its 2021 win and its Sustainability Award in 2025. Widely regarded as one of the most coveted honours of the evening, the award recognises sustained artistic achievement and international standing. Teatro Real's wide-ranging 2025–26 season spanned Vivaldi and Verdi alongside new works by Francisco Coll and Fernando Velázquez. Artistic Director Joan Matabosch collected the award from City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Haslauer.

The Festival Award went to Bregenz Festival, whose adventurous programming extends well beyond its spectacular stage on Lake Constance. Alongside Philipp Stölzl’s popular Der Freischütz, its 2025 programme included Enescu’s Œdipe, Kevin Puts’ Emily – No Prisoner Be, dance and contemporary work. Intendant Lilli Paasikivi and Festival President Hans-Peter Metzler accepted the award together.

New Production of the Year honoured Barrie Kosky’s staging of Strauss’s Die Frau ohne Schatten at the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. The production paired Kosky with Klaus Mäkelä for the conductor’s debut conducting a staged opera, tackling one of Strauss’s most demanding scores with the Orchestre de Paris. Collecting the Award, Kosky dedicated it to the late Pierre Audi, General Director of Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, who was responsible for commissioning this production before his unexpected death in 2025.

The Musical Theatre Award went to the Théâtre du Châtelet’s La Cage aux Folles. Starring Laurent Lafitte as Albin/Zaza, the French-language production brought Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s Broadway musical, adapted from Jean Poiret’s play, back to Paris. Its cabaret spectacle carried a contemporary emphasis on family, identity and acceptance. Olivier Py, Director of the theatre and of the production, accepted the award, dedicating it to the LGBT community.

NEW WORK AND REDISCOVERED VOICES

New commissions and the revival of neglected repertoire were recognised side by side, underlining opera’s capacity both to create new stories and to recover works from its past.

The World Premiere Award went to composer Brett Dean and librettist Heather Betts’ Of One Blood for the Bayerische Staatsoper, described by The Financial Times as a "thrilling addition to the 21st-century opera repertoire.” Dean’s third opera explores the intertwined lives of Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, with Betts’ libretto drawing on the queens’ letters and other sixteenth-century sources to examine female power and political rivalry. The international commissioning partnership also includes Santa Fe Opera, State Opera South Australia and Garsington Opera. Dean and Betts collected the Award together.

The Rediscovered Work Award celebrated Antonio Cesti’s Il pomo d’oro at the Innsbruck Festival of Early Music. First performed in Vienna in 1668 for the Habsburg court, the vast opera had been left incomplete by the loss of substantial sections of Acts III and V. For Innsbruck’s 50th anniversary in 2026, Ottavio Dantone reconstructed the missing music, enabling a much-praised staging across two evenings by Fabio Ceresa with Accademia Bizantina, singers, chorus and dancers. Artistic Director Eva-Maria Sens and Musical Director Ottavio Dantone accepted the award together.

The Complete Opera Recording Award also recognised a rediscovery: Thomas de Hartmann’s Esther. Released by Pentatone, the world premiere recording features the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kirill Karabitts, with Corinne Winters in the title role, and brings a long-forgotten opera to new audiences. The award was collected by Efrem Marder from the Thomas de Hartmann Project and Silvia Pietrosanti from Pentatone.

Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński received the Solo Recital Recording Award for If music…, released on Erato. Accompanied by his long-standing collaborator, pianist Michał Biel, the album brings together music by Purcell, Handel and Fux in an intimate and distinctive reimagining of the Baroque repertoire. Newly arranged for piano and voice, rather than a traditional period-instrument ensemble, Orliński and Biel's recording presents a fresh, personal interpretation of this familiar music.

Orliński capped his success by joining the Orchestra for a performance of "Aure, deh, per pietà" from Handel's Giulio Cesare, a role he recently recorded for Erato.

OPERA CREATING CHANGE

Beyond performance and production, the Awards recognised work to reach new communities, support artists and improve the environment.

Cincinnati Opera’s Black Opera Project received the Equal Opportunities & Impact Award, with Cincinnati Opera’s Artistic Director, Evans Mirageas, accepting the award via video message. Launched in 2019, the project set out to tell stories of “Black American joy and possibility” that had been “missing from the opera stage”, as Mirageas explained. The resulting commissioning initiative creates opportunities for Black composers, librettists and performers. Its first opera, the Afrofuturist Lalovavi, premiered in July 2026, bringing Robinson’s vision to the stage in a celebration of Black creativity, experience and identity.

Glyndebourne’s Wildlife Corridor won the Sustainability Award for a project connecting habitats, encouraging biodiversity and supporting wildlife across its famous Sussex estate. Kevin Martin, Glyndebourne’s Head Gardener, and Simon Yapp, Technical Producer and chair of its Environmental Champions Group, collected the award.

THE AUDIENCE HAS ITS SAY

Austrian Heldentenor Andreas Schager won the Readers’ Award – Opera Magazine with Opera News, the only award decided entirely by a public vote from opera lovers around the world. The honour followed a Wagnerian season that included the title role in Rienzi at Bayreuth’s 150th-anniversary Festival - a Finalist for 2026 Production of the Year - where the early Wagner opera was performed for the first time. Schager’s portrayal of the demanding title role, requiring more than three-and-a-half hours of singing, drew widespread critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience responses, with repeated curtain calls, foot-stamping and a full-house standing ovation. Unable to attend in person, Schager sent a video acceptance message, while stage directors Alexandra Szemerédy and Magdolna Parditka delivered a tribute to him at the ceremony.

LEADERSHIP AND PHILANTHROPY

Francesca Zambello received the Good Governance Award for Leadership in Opera, recognising her international directing career, institutional leadership and advocacy for emerging talent, education and accessibility. In accepting the award, she paid tribute to the many talented, often unsung women working in opera, encouraging them to tell their own stories with courage and thanking those who had supported her throughout her career.

The Philanthropy Award honoured the Neubauer Family Foundation for its longstanding support of opera, artistic excellence and emerging talent. The Neubauers have contributed nearly $60 million to the Metropolitan Opera since 1999, including a $10 million gift to its New Works Initiative, supporting new repertoire and public programmes designed to reach broader and more diverse audiences. The Foundation was also recognised as founding sponsor of the Met’s Live in HD transmissions, which celebrate their 20th anniversary this season, bringing opera to audiences around the world.

John Allison, Chair of the International Opera Awards jury and Editor-in-Chief of Opera Magazine with Opera News, said:

"What is so encouraging about this year's Awards is the sheer range of artistic achievement. Opera continues to thrive because artists and companies are prepared to take risks, challenge expectations and explore new possibilities, while never losing sight of the musical and theatrical qualities at its heart. The winners represent an extraordinary diversity of approaches, ideas and artistic voices, demonstrating the energy, ambition and creative confidence that will shape opera in the years ahead.”

The gala’s musical programme linked its Vienna setting with the wider operatic repertoire, from Johann Strauss II’s overture to Die Fledermaus to the Prisoners’ Chorus from Beethoven’s Fidelio. The ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Corrado Rovaris, and the Arnold Schoenberg Choir was directed by Erwin Ortner. Excerpts from Rossini’s Ermione featured Anastasia Bartoli, Carol Garcia, Dave Monaco and Antonio Mandrillo; Madison Leonard performed “Sempre libera” from Verdi's La traviata and Jakub Józef Orliński performed "Aure, deh, per pietà" from Handel's Giulio Cesare.

The International Opera Awards support the Opera Awards Foundation, which provides bursaries for emerging opera professionals around the world. The Awards were established to promote opera, recognise achievement and support the next generation of talent.

2026 INTERNATIONAL OPERA AWARDS – WINNERS

CONDUCTOR

Riccardo Chailly

DESIGNER

Raimund Orfeo Voigt

DIRECTOR

Tobias Kratzer

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES & IMPACT

Cincinnati Opera – Black Opera Project

FEMALE SINGER

Louise Alder

FESTIVAL

Bregenz Festival

LEADERSHIP

Francesca Zambello

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Peter Konwitschny

MALE SINGER

Lawrence Brownlee

MUSICAL THEATRE

La Cage aux Folles – Théâtre du Châtelet

NEW PRODUCTION

Die Frau ohne Schatten – Festival d’Aix-en-Provence / Barrie Kosky

OPERA COMPANY

Teatro Real, Madrid

PHILANTHROPY

Neubauer Family Foundation

READERS’ AWARD – OPERA MAGAZINE WITH OPERA NEWS

Andreas Schager

RECORDING (COMPLETE OPERA)

Thomas de Hartmann: Esther – Pentatone

RECORDING (SOLO RECITAL)

Jakub Józef Orliński: If music … – Erato / Warner Classics

REDISCOVERED WORK

Cesti: Il pomo d’oro – Innsbruck Festival of Early Music

RISING STAR

Madison Leonard, soprano

Lorenzo Passerini, conductor

SUSTAINABILITY

Glyndebourne – Wildlife Corridor

WORLD PREMIERE

Dean/Betts: Of One Blood – Bayerische Staatsoper

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