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The Orchestra of the Greek National Opera has announced a competition for one (1) vacant permanent artistic staff position for Tutti First Violin (Category 5), in accordance with the Notice for two (2) permanent artistic staff positions at the GNO Orchestra.

One (1) position for Tutti First Violin (Category 5)

Audition date: 13/1/2027 and 14/1/2027 (depending on the number of candidates).

Starts at: 10:00

Application period: From 11/11/2026 to 10/12/2026 (starts at 14:00)

Terms and Conditions of the Audition

Candidates wishing to take part in the competition must submit the following supporting documents:

Application: You can download the application form here Artist CV along with any other materials that can help illustrate the candidate’s artistic personality and abilities. Photocopy of Identity Card or Passport Candidates under 21 years of age who claim to be musicians of recognised musical talent (see the application form, section 4) must submit evidence that justifies this status. This will be determined by the Examination Committee appointed in accordance with the law.

Those wishing to participate in the competition can submit their supporting documents:



A. Via email to auditions@nationalopera.gr titled “Audition for Artistic Staff – Candidate’s name – Tutti First Violin (Category 5)”, with all supporting documents attached, from 11/11/2026 to 10/12/2026 by 14:00.

Β. By post, either by registered letter or by courier. The proof of deposit must be dated no later than 10/12/2026 at 14:00 (postmark).

Address: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Floor 5Α, 364 Andrea Syngrou Avenue, Kallithea 17674, Αθήνα.

C. In person, Monday to Friday, during working hours from 09:00 to 14:00 at the GNO Orchestra’s Office by 10/12/2026.

Address: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Floor 5Α, 364 Andrea Syngrou Avenue, Kallithea 17674, Athens.

Electronic applications must be submitted exclusively to auditions@nationalopera.gr. Candidates wishing to confirm that their application has been submitted are requested to contact the GNO by phone at (+30) 213 088 5791 Candidates must have their own pianist (accompanist).

Audition venue: Rehearsal hall of the GNO, on the 5A floor of the GNO building at the SNFCC, 364 Andrea Syngrou Avenue, Kallithea 17674, Athens

The candidates’ order of appearance will be determined by a draw that will be held on Tuesday, 12/1/2027, at 10:00, at the GNO Orchestra’s rehearsal hall (see the audition venue)

Candidates' attendance at the draw is mandatory.

Please note that if any candidates are absent from the draw, they will be automatically disqualified from the competition, as failure to attend is considered a failure to arrive on time.

Audition repertoire

According to the Presidential Decree 76/93, ΥΠΠΟ/ΚΑΤΕΧΝ/Δ/35836/99, the audition repertoire includes the following:

1. Mandatory Concerto

Candidates must choose one of the following:

A. W. A. MOZART: Concerto for violin and orchestra No. 3 (in G major) KV 216, complete with cadenza for the first movement.

B. W. A. MOZART: Concerto for violin and orchestra No. 4 (in D major) KV 218, complete with cadenza for the first movement.

C. W. A. MOZART: Concerto for violin and orchestra No. 5 (in A major) KV 219, complete with cadenza for the first movement.

2. A musical piece chosen by the candidate

The piece selected by each candidate must be stated in their application. On the audition day, candidates must bring two (2) copies of the selected musical piece.

3. Orchestral excerpts

You can download the orchestral excerpts here.

4. Prima Vista

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