Giacomo Puccini's LA RONDINE Will Be Performed in Concert at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées

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Giacomo Puccini's La Rondine will be presented in concert at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The production will feature soprano Mané Galoyan as Magda de Civry and tenor Pene Pati as Ruggero Lastouc, with the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and the Opéra National de Bordeaux Choir.

Roberto Kalb will conduct the performance, with Salvatore Caputo leading the choir. The cast will also include Déborah Salazar as Lisette, Marc Barrard as Rambaldo Fernandez, Léo Vermot-Desroches as Prunier, Marielou Jacquard as Suzy and Lolette, Gwendoline Blondeel as Yvette and Georgette, Clarisse Dalles as Bianca and Gabriella, Johnny Mutombo as Gobin, Oleg Volkov as Périchaud and Corentin Bournon as Crébillon, Rabonnier and the butler.

The opera follows Magda, a woman who is financially supported by a wealthy man but dreams of leaving her comfortable life in Paris to find genuine love. She meets Ruggero, with whom she begins a relationship, and considers abandoning her former life for a future with him. The work explores the conflict between romantic love and the realities of social and financial circumstances.

La Rondine, whose title translates to "The Swallow," features music by Puccini and a libretto by Giuseppe Adami. The opera is performed in three acts and will be presented in Italian with French and English subtitles. The performance is expected to run approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

The concert production is a coproduction between Les Grandes Voix and the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. The Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and Opéra National de Bordeaux Choir will accompany the vocal cast.

Tickets are priced from 5 euros to 160 euros, depending on seating category. The published pricing includes 160-euro orchestra seats, 140-euro Category 1 seats, 100-euro Category 2 seats, 85-euro Category 3 seats, 70-euro Category 4 seats, 30-euro Category 5 seats, 10-euro Category 6 seats and 5-euro Category 7 listening seats. Reduced-visibility seating is available in Categories 5 and 6, while Category 7 tickets are sold at the box office one hour before the performance.

Tickets can be purchased through the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées official website or its official ticketing portal.

The Théâtre des Champs-Élysées is located at 15 Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Additional information about the production, cast and upcoming performances is available through the theater's official website.

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