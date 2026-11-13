Florida Grand Opera Opens 85th Season with LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR at Adrienne Arsht Center

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Florida Grand Opera (FGO) has announced that Lucia Ashton will lose her mind tomorrow night, and twice more after that. The company opens its 85th Anniversary Season on Saturday, Nov. 14, with Gaetano Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, with additional performances on Sunday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Set in the Lammermoor hills of Scotland in the late 17th century, Lucia di Lammermoor follows a young woman secretly pledged to Edgardo, the sworn enemy of her family, and forced by her brother Enrico into a marriage meant to rescue the family's fortunes. On her wedding night, her world comes apart in the Mad Scene, one of the most celebrated and technically demanding passages ever written for the soprano voice.

This production, titled "A Mind Unraveled," is directed by Neil Robinson, who resists reading Lucia as simply "mad." Instead, Robinson frames the story as a crisis of agency, asking what happens to a young woman when every choice is made for her.

Soprano Marnie Breckenridge sings the title role opposite internationally acclaimed tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz as Edgardo. The cast also features baritone Daniel Scofield as Enrico, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley as Raimondo, mezzo-soprano Alla Yarosh as Alisa, tenor Chris Melton as Normanno, and tenor Levi Adkins as Arturo. FGO Music Director Pablo Mielgo conducts the FGO Orchestra.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, lighting designer Al Crawford, and projection designer Erin Teachman, with costumes by FGO. Scenery is provided by the New Orleans Opera Association. The opera is sung in Italian with English and Spanish titles.

The choice of Lucia to open the 85th season is a deliberate one. In 1965, a 29-year-old Luciano Pavarotti made his American debut with the company, now known as Florida Grand Opera, singing Edgardo opposite Joan Sutherland in Lucia di Lammermoor. Sixty-one years later, the role returns to Miami as the company celebrates its 85th anniversary.

Founded in 1941 by tenor Arturo di Filippi as the Opera Guild of Greater Miami, Florida Grand Opera gave its first performance, Pagliacci, on Feb. 14, 1942, at Miami Senior High School. Today it is the oldest performing arts organization in Florida and the fourth oldest opera company in the United States.

The 85th Anniversary Season continues with Mozart's Don Giovanni (Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, 2027, at the Arsht Center, and Feb. 18 and 20, 2027, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts) and Verdi's Nabucco (April 17 through 20, 2027, at the Arsht Center).

Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM; Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ; Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 8:00 PM

Where: Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Tickets: Available at fgo.org or by calling 800-741-1010

Language: Sung in Italian with English and Spanish titles

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