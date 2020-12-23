Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Opera! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Opera: Best Chamber Ensemble

BREAKING THE WAVES - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 24%



THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE

13%

PROVING UP

12%

- Houston Grand Opera - 2017- Opera Omaha/Washington National Opera/Miller Theatre - 2018

Best Conductor

AKHNATEN - KAREN KAMEN - 2019 19%

TIMOTHY MYERS - 2020 12%

DANIELA CANDILLARI - 2020 11%



Best New Work

BREAKING THE WAVES / MISSY MAZZOLI - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 16%

DOG DAYS (DAVID T. LITTLE) - Peak Performances/LA Opera/Fort Worth Opera - 2012 10%

JFK - Fort Worth Opera/Opera de Montreal - 2016 7%



Best Opera Education Program

ALT COMPOSER LIBRETTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM - 2020 11%

BETH MORRISON PROJECTS - NEXT GENERATION PROGRAM - 2020 9%

BANFF CENTER FOR THE ARTS OPERA IN THE 21ST CENTURY - 2020 8%



Best Opera Performance (Streaming)

BREAKING THE WAVES - MAZZOLI/VAVREK - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 15%

AKHNATEN - The Metropolitan Opera - 2020 14%

DOG DAYS - BMP - 2020 11%



Best Opera Singer

DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 19%

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO, AKHNATEN - Metropolitan opera - 2020 12%

Ryan Colbert (The Magic Flute, Spooky Goose Opera 2020) - Spooky goose opera - 2020 8%



Best Vocal Recictal (Streaming)

DIANA VREELAND - Mikael Karlsson / Rough State Sound - 2020 12%

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 11%

LAUREN WORSHAM - Beth Morrison Projects Speakeasy - 2020 10%

