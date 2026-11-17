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FRIDA Opera Musical, an original Italian musical theatre production by MIC Musical International Company, is set to return to the stage in 2027 following its premiere at Milan's Teatro Arcimboldi on October 30, 2025.

Inspired by the extraordinary life of Frida Kahlo, the production will embark on a 17-city Italian tour from January through April 2027, coinciding with two significant anniversaries: the 120th anniversary of Frida Kahlo's birth and the 70th anniversary of Diego Rivera's death.

Directed by Andrea Ortis, who co-wrote the book with Gianmario Pagano, and featuring original music and lyrics by Vincenzo Incenzo, FRIDA Opera Musical brings together art, revolution, love, and freedom in a theatrical exploration of one of the most influential figures in 20th-century art.

Through original storytelling, music, choreography, and immersive scenic design, the production follows Kahlo's life, her relationship with Diego Rivera, and the political and cultural landscape of 20th-century Mexico.

A central figure in the musical is La Catrina, the iconic symbol of Mexican culture, who accompanies Frida throughout her journey, embodying the relationship between life and death, suffering and rebirth.

FRIDA Opera Musical emerged from an extensive process of artistic research and dialogue with Mexico's cultural heritage.

The production has received the patronage of the Embassy of Mexico in Italy and the Mexican Cultural Institute in Italy 'Tina Modotti', and has been developed in collaboration with the Frida Kahlo Museum - Casa Azul and the Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City.

In 2025, Perla Labarthe, Director of the Frida Kahlo Museum, and Teresa Moya, Director of the Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Museum, attended a performance of FRIDA Opera Musical and shared their perspectives on the production and its cultural significance.

This relationship between the Italian production and Mexican cultural institutions will continue on December 4, 2026, at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), one of the world's leading literary and cultural events, where Italy is the Guest of Honor.

The production's writer and director, Andrea Ortis, has also been selected to receive the 2026 Mexico-Italy Excellence Award in the Arts (Theatre category), presented by the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in Italy in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Italy. The recognition honors his artistic contribution through FRIDA Opera Musical and the production's role in strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Mexico.

The presentation, titled 'FRIDA: Two Countries, One Story, One Musical,' will feature Executive Producer Lara Carissimi, writer and director Andrea Ortis, leading performer Federica De Riggi, who portrays Frida Kahlo, alongside Perla Labarthe and Teresa Moya.

The event will offer an opportunity to explore the creation of the musical, its artistic vision, and the cultural dialogue between Italy and Mexico that has accompanied its development.

FRIDA Opera Musical is produced by MIC Musical International Company, an Italian company specializing in the creation, production, and distribution of original theatrical works.

The company develops productions that combine music, dramatic storytelling, and innovative stage design, with a commitment to promoting Italian creativity and bringing musical theatre to international audiences. Its productions include La Divina Commedia - Opera Musical, Van Gogh Café Opera Musical, and Il Vajont di tutti - Riflessi di speranza.

La Divina Commedia - Opera Musical has attracted more than 800,000 audience members in Italy, including educational initiatives involving over 500,000 students, establishing a significant presence in the Italian theatrical landscape.

In 2025, the production completed a tour of China, presenting 60 performances across 15 cities, demonstrating the international reach of original Italian musical theatre.

With FRIDA Opera Musical, MIC Musical International Company continues to expand its artistic and international activities, bringing to the stage a new production inspired by a universally recognized figure in art history.

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