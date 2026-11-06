Dutch National Opera Will Bring Sasha Waltz's JOHANNES-PASSION to Amsterdam

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Dutch National Opera will present Johann Sebastian Bach's Johannes-Passion (St. John Passion) Nov. 10-26, 2026, at Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam. The production, created in collaboration with the Netherlands Bach Society, combines live classical music, choral singing and contemporary dance in a staging directed and choreographed by Sasha Waltz. Leonardo García-Alarcón will lead the musical direction.

The production presents Bach's account of the final days of Jesus Christ through a combination of singers, musicians, chorus members and dancers from Waltz's company, Sasha Waltz & Guests. The staging explores themes of truth, justice and salvation, using movement and music to interpret the dramatic events of the Passion story.

Bach composed the Johannes-Passion several years before his Matthäus-Passion (St. Matthew Passion). The work is regarded as the more dramatic and intense of the composer's two major Passion settings, focusing on the emotional events surrounding Jesus' final days.

The cast includes David Fischer as the Evangelist, Andreas Wolf as Jesus, Florian Boesch as Pilatus, Chelsea Zurflüh as soprano, Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian as alto and Matthew Newlin as tenor. The production also features dancers Rosa Dicuonzo, Eva Georgitsopoulou, Neus Montané, Annapaola Leso, Yeva Trepilets, Jaan Männima, Margaux Marielle-Tréhoüart, Virgis Puodziunas, Orlando Rodriguez, Joel Suárez Gómez and Yuya Fujinami.

The Netherlands Bach Society will perform the music, with its choir joining the Chorus of Dutch National Opera. Edward Ananian-Cooper serves as chorus master. The creative team also includes set designer Heike Schuppelius, Costume Designer Bernd Skodzig, lighting designer David Finn and sound designer Diego Noguera.

The production was created by Sasha Waltz & Guests and originally commissioned and produced by Opéra de Dijon in collaboration with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées. It received its world premiere March 22, 2024, as part of the Salzburg Easter Festival. The Amsterdam engagement marks a collaboration between Dutch National Opera and the Netherlands Bach Society.

Performances will take place Nov. 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 24 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place on the Main Stage of Dutch National Opera & Ballet, located at Amstel 3 in Amsterdam. The production is sung in German and runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets are available through the Dutch National Opera & Ballet website. Published standard ticket prices begin at €32, with prices varying by seating category and performance. The venue uses dynamic pricing, meaning costs can increase as performances approach and availability changes. A €3 booking fee applies to each ticket. Discounted tickets are available for eligible CJP and Stadspas members and audience members ages 16 and younger. Students can also purchase €20 last-minute tickets on the day of a performance, subject to availability.

The production contains loud sounds and strobe lighting effects. Dutch-language introductions to the performance are offered 45 minutes before each show and are included with admission.

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