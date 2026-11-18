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This December, Dalia Stasevska will make her Royal Opera debut conducting Mozart's The Magic Flute. David McVicar’s staging will run on the Main Stage from 13 December 2026 to 17 February 2027. Ideal for first-time opera goers and families, the production makes for a magical experience in the festive period and new year.

Stasevska will take to the podium from 13 December to 16 January. Best known for her symphonic work, she has held the post of Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra since 2019, most recently opening the prestigious First Night of the Proms earlier this summer. This expansion into operatic conducting follows a critically acclaimed debut at L.A. Opera earlier this year and her upcoming Metropolitan Opera debut in March 2027.

Dalia Stasevska, Conductor said, "I’m thrilled to be making my debut at the Royal Opera House and taking audiences into the magical world of Mozart alongside the extraordinary orchestra, chorus and cast at Covent Garden. The Magic Flute contains some of the finest music Mozart ever wrote. That sheer musical beauty is what makes it such a wonderful gateway into opera for first-time audiences, while still offering endless depth to those who know the score by heart."

Julia Jones will return to conduct performances from 6 to 14 February 2027. As well as previously conducting The Magic Flute, Jones has led several productions at the Royal Opera House including Rigoletto, Così fan tutte, Le nozze di Figaro and Carmen. Two other incredible conductors, Susanna Stranders and Richard Hetherington, will share conducting duties throughout the rest of the run.

The Magic Flute follows an enchanting cast of characters in a fantastical land as they embark on a quest for true love and wisdom. Across the run Elena Villalón, recent Jette Parker Artist Marianna Hovanisyan and Sofia Fomina share the role of Pamina. Miles Mykkanen and David Fischer perform the role of Tamino, Mikhail Timoshenko and Konstantin Krimmel perform the role of Papageno and Adam Palka and Alexander Köpeczi share the role of Sarastro. Reaching the stratospheric heights of the Queen of the Night are Aleksandra Olczyk and Olga Pudova.

The rest of the stellar cast includes Barry Banks/Aled Hall (Monostatos), Hannah Edmunds/Jenny Stafford (First Lady), Ellen Pearson/Marta Fontanals-Simmons (Second Lady), Jess Dandy/Lily Mo Browne (Third Lady), Jochen Schmeckenbecher/Ashley Riches (Speaker of the Temple) and Seohyun Go/Harriet Eyley (Papagena). Audiences can also expect a magnificent performance from the Royal Opera Chorus and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Brought to life with majestic sets and costumes by John MacFarlane, with lighting design by Paule Constable and movement direction by Leah Hausman, the production is also a feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

The Royal Opera has a distinguished history of discovering and nurturing the next generation of talent with the Jette Parker Artists Programme, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this Season. Five current Jette Parker Artists appear in The Magic Flute across the run, including Hannah Edmunds, Ellen Pearson, Seohyun Go, Lily Mo Browne and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono. Joining them are former Jette Parker Artists Marianna Hovanisyan, Ashley Riches and Susanna Stranders. Conductor Dalia Stasevska will lead a special masterclass with the Jette Parker Artists on 7 January 2027 as part of the quarter of a century celebrations.

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