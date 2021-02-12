Cincinnati Opera Releases Premiere Recording Of Scott Davenport Richards And David Cote's BLIND INJUSTICE

Cincinnati Opera has released the live audio recording of the world premiere production of Blind Injustice, the critically acclaimed new opera with music by Scott Davenport Richards and libretto by David Cote. Directed by Robin Guarino, Blind Injustice was recorded in the Wilks Studio at Cincinnati's Music Hall in July 2019 and is being released on the Fanfare Cincinnati label.

The digital album is now available for purchase via Amazon, iTunes, and other digital music retailers, and for streaming via Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services. The compact disc release is available for pre-order at cincinnatiopera.org/bravo-shop.

Blind Injustice premiered at Cincinnati Opera in July 2019 to sold-out audiences and rave critical reviews. The opera explores the true stories of six innocent people who were convicted of crimes they did not commit, then ultimately freed by the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP). A collaboration with the OIP and Cincinnati's Young Professionals Choral Collective (YPCC), the opera is based on casework by the OIP and the book Blind Injustice by University of Cincinnati law professor and OIP Director Mark Godsey, as well as interviews with the six exonerees: Rickey Jackson, Nancy Smith, Clarence Elkins, and the East Cleveland 3-Derrick Wheatt, Laurese Glover, and Eugene Johnson. Through Richards's music and Cote's libretto, the opera brings to life the anguish, perseverance, and grace of these men and women.

The recording features the original cast, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, members of YPCC, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra led by Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell.

Lead support for the Blind Injustice recording has been generously provided by Dianne and J. David Rosenberg.

Blind Injustice received its initial workshop through Opera Fusion: New Works, a partnership between Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) that supports the development of new operas. Opera Fusion: New Works is made possible through funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.