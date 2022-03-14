Cincinnati Opera Hosts Open Casting Call For Supernumerary Roles For 2022 Summer Festival

For anyone who's dreamed of appearing on the Cincinnati Music Hall stage, Cincinnati Opera is ready to give you your moment in the spotlight. No singing or acting skills are required!

Cincinnati Opera will hold an open casting call for supernumerary roles for the company's 2022 Summer Festival. An information and casting session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 5-8 p.m. in the May Festival Rehearsal Room at Music Hall. Participants should enter through Music Hall's Stage Door, 1244 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Supernumerary-or "super"-roles are non-singing, non-speaking roles, much like extras in film and television. Supers will share the stage with internationally renowned artists and work with celebrated directors and conductors. No experience is necessary and all super positions are filled on a voluntary basis. Individuals of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders, and abilities are welcome and encouraged to apply. Interested individuals will be required to wear masks and to provide proof of vaccination to participate in the casting call.

Cincinnati Opera seeks applicants for the following roles:

La Bohème

Commitment period: May 24-June 25, 2022

Performances: June 18, 23, 25, 2022

10 supers needed

4 male-presenting waiters

1 male-presenting head chef (larger body preferred)

1 male-presenting public entertainer

4 male-presenting chefs/townspeople (can be female-presenting, but they will be dressed in men's clothing)

The Pirates of Penzance

Commitment period: June 9-July 10, 2022

Performances July 7, 8, 10, 2022

1 super needed

1 older female-presenting Queen Victoria

Castor and Patience

Commitment period: June 21-July 30, 2022

Performances: July 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 2022

2 supers needed

1 male-presenting Black child, age 6-8

1 female-presenting Black child, age 7-10

Aida

Commitment period: June 27-July 31, 2022

Performances July 22, 26, 29, 31, 2022

50 supers needed

35 male-presenting guards, townspeople, strong men, soldiers, officers

15 female-presenting attendants and townspeople

Cincinnati Opera's productions of La Bohème, The Pirates of Penzance, and Aida will be presented in Springer Auditorium at Music Hall, and Castor and Patience will be presented at Corbett Auditorium at the School for Creative and Performing Arts. Supers are required to attend approximately 10-15 rehearsals. Daytime rehearsals may be scheduled.

Attending the casting call does not obligate a person to participate. Interested individuals may attend the casting call simply to learn more about supernumerary opportunities. For more information, please visit cincinnatiopera.org or email supers@cincinnatiopera.org.



2022 Supernumerary Open Casting Call and Information Session

When: Wednesday, April 6, 5-8 p.m.

Where: May Festival Rehearsal Room, Music Hall; enter through Music Hall's Stage Door, 1244 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202

COVID Safety: Masks and proof of vaccination will be required for all participants.

For information: supers@cincinnatiopera.org