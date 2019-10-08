Christopher Koelsch Replaces Plácido Domingo As LA Opera General Director

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Plácido Domingo has departed the LA Opera as general director and will no longer appear in any upcoming performances, which were has last scheduled upcoming concerts in the USA amidst a series of allegations against him of harassment.

Now the company has announced Christopher Koelsch as his replacement for General Director.

This comes after allegations against Domingo were brought to light in an article by Associated Press.

In a statement the singer told the Associated Press regarding the series of allegations "The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable - no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone. However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are - and should be - measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards."

Domingo has had performances cancelled in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, as well as Dallas.





