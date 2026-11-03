Calgary Opera to Present PIED PIPER at Mamdani Opera Centre in November

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Can one irresistible tune save an entire town from disaster? This fall, Calgary Opera is inviting families to find out with Pied Piper, a playful and immersive family opera by Seymour Barab, from November 13 - November 22, 2026 at Mamdani Opera Centre. Filled with adventure, magic, humour and melodies that will stay with audiences long after the piper leaves town, the 45-minute opera offers young audiences an engaging introduction to the world of opera — and a timeless lesson about the importance of keeping your word.

In this beloved folk tale, the town of Hamelin, Germany, is plagued by an infestation of rats. When a mysterious travelling stranger arrives claiming to be a rat-catcher, he promises to rid the town of its unwanted visitors using the magical music of his pipe. But when promises are made — and broken — the people of Hamelin discover that actions have consequences.

The experience begins before audiences even take their seats. Families are invited to arrive early for a variety of interactive lobby activities, including costume dress-up, an opera storybook zone, a photo area, arts and crafts and more. Young audience members can even learn an audience-participation moment that puts them directly into the action during the performance. This marks Calgary Opera's first presentation of The Pied Piper of Hamelin by Barab, who also wrote the company's 2025 family-friendly production, Little Red Riding Hood.

The production also offers a uniquely Alberta twist: while rats are central to the story of Hamelin, Alberta has been essentially rat-free since 1950, when the province established its Rat Control Program. The present-day German town of Hamelin, meanwhile, has embraced its legendary connection to the Pied Piper, welcoming tourists to its rat- and piper-themed landmarks and attractions.

The word “pied” itself refers to multicoloured clothing, reflecting the colourful image of the travelling stranger that has appeared in folk tales since the Middle Ages. The story may also have roots in historical events, adding another layer of mystery to a tale that has fascinated audiences for generations. Beyond the magic and comedy, Pied Piper provides children with opportunities to explore cooperation, emotions, responsibility and community through the performing arts.

Performers in Pied Piper include members of Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program, which supports the growth and development of emerging opera artists. Program members George Theodorakopoulos, Maria Milenic, Matthew Bermudez and Katelyn Bird appear alongside performers Chelsea Woodard and Zoe McCormick.

The cast features George Theodorakopoulos and Maria Milenic as the Pied Piper, Matthew Bermudez (tenor) and Katelyn Bird (soprano) as the Mayor, and Chelsea Woodard and Zoe McCormick as the Town Clerk/Woodland Nymph. Theodorakopoulos, Milenic, Bermudez, and Bird are members of the McPhee Artist Development Program.

The creative team includes stage director Samantha McKenna-Currie, set and Costume Designer Hanne Lossen, lighting designer Brett Johnson, stage managers Davis Shewchuk and Jennifer Yeung, and apprentice stage manager Stacy Boardman.

With music and words by Seymour Barab, the production is sung in English and runs just 45 minutes without intermission. The performance is designed to be an accessible first opera experience for young audiences and their families. A Q&A with the artists follows each performance, giving audiences an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the production and performers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CalgaryOpera.com or call Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286. Tickets are 50% off for ages 18 and under.

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