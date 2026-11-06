Booking For the Greek National Opera’s January–March 2027 Productions is Now Open

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Booking for the Greek National Opera’s productions, to be presented from January to March 2027 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall and the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC, opened on Sunday, the 1st of November 2026 at 9.00.

Booking for the Stavros Niarchos Hall includes the revival of the emblematic production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi and featuring sets and costumes by Nikos S. Petropoulos (24/1 – 11/2); the ballet A Streetcar Named Desire, a co-production with the Maribor Slovene National Theatre based on Tennessee Williams’ play of the same name, presented by the GNO Ballet with choreography by Valentina Turcu (12/2 – 7/3); and Igor Stravinsky’s three-act opera The Rake’s Progress, conducted by Jacques Lacombe and directed by Alexandros Efklidis (5–19/3).

Booking for the Alternative Stage includes the award-winning company Nova Melancholia’s new performance Notes on Camp, directed by Vassilis Noulas (23–27/1); the peculiar oratorio Paradise Lost – Morfé Δemoníon, with music and musical direction by Nikos Galenianos (5–13/2); and the multimedia music-theatre work Descent, featuring music and video design by Konstantinos Baras and a libretto and direction by Fanis Sakellariou (27, 28/3).

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming