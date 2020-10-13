American Opera Singers in Germany Reveal Details About Returning to Performances

Singer Samantha Hankey shared, 'It’s very disorienting being an American in Germany because most of the news that we see relates to what is going on back home,'

The Observer has reported on the ways in which American Opera singers living and performing in Germany are getting back to live performances, while the US remains virtually closed to live entertainment.

Read the full story HERE.

"It's very disorienting being an American in Germany because most of the news that we see relates to what is going on back home," said Samantha Hankey, an American mezzo-soprano in the ensemble of the Bayerische Staatsoper since 2019, "so, being in a country where things are going pretty good, it's heartbreaking being at work."

"The enthusiasm that the Munich community has for this theater is like nothing I have ever seen. It is a respected thing to be a singer here. It is an honor to be a singer," said soprano Emily Pogorelc.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently stated: "we want the economy to recover; we want artists to be able to perform again."

Staatsoper has opened in person performances in Munich with the premiere of Marina Abramović's 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, in September. But reopening the Staatsoper.

Social distancing is enforced, masks are required and there is frequent testing of artists to ensure safety.

"It takes a lot of trust in our entire community at the opera house," Hankey affirms. "COVID-19 is still out there. We are taking a risk."

Check out the full story HERE.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You