"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 to Be Staged by The Atlanta Opera and Theatrical Outfit
Performances will run December 2 - 27, 2026.
The Atlanta Opera and Theatrical Outfit are partnering to co-produce ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 2 - 27, 2026) this holiday season! Pulling from true events and real letters, this holiday event features a ten-person A cappella chorus. Performances will take place at Balzer Theater at Herren's.
Set during World War I, ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 tells the true story of enemy soldiers along the Western Front laying down their weapons and sharing a brief, remarkable moment of peace. Drawn from soldiers' letters, diaries, and songs, the work traces the daily realities of trench warfare while revealing the humanity that endured on both sides of the conflict. Theatrical Outfit & The Atlanta Opera join forces to present this powerful piece that reflects on compassion, memory, and the fragile hope for peace in the midst of war.
ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 features an Atlanta ensemble of 10, with John Arnold (Bass-Baritone), Daegan Bennett (Tenor), Luca Blouin Davidorf (Baritone), Matthew Blouin Davidorf (Tenor-Baritone), Michael Grieve (Baritone), Jonah Harmon (Tenor), Luke Harnish (Bass-Baritone), Owen Malone (Tenor), Joseph Quintana (Tenor), and Benjamin Sprunger (Tenor). Under the direction of Matt Torney and Music Direction and Conduction by Walter Huff, the design team includes: Scenic Design by Kat Conley, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Co-Lighting Design by Ben Rawson & David Reingold, Sound Design by Kendall Simpson, Properties Design by Caroline Cook, and Stage Management by Gabby Peralta.
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