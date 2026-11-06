young friend Releases Sophomore Album NEW ENTERTAINMENT, Kicks Off North American Tour in November

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Vancouver indie songwriter Drew Tarves, aka young friend, released his sophomore album, New Entertainment, on November 6, 2026 via Nettwerk. The follow-up to his acclaimed 2025 debut, motorcycle sound effects, the 12-track album was recorded live off the floor and fully analog with longtime collaborator and producer David Marinelli (FINNEAS, Wallice, Claud). Tarves took inspiration from I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, the documentary that follows Wilco through the making of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, and New Entertainment carries that same energy and spirit – a band in a room, chasing the songs in real time.

It's a record about fear and love in equal measure - a reckoning with new technology creeping into everyday life and a celebration of human imperfection, physical media, and tangible connection. 'All my favorite movies end in catastrophe, I watch 'em over and over, what does that say about me?' So goes the opening track 'Hard Rock,' setting the tone for an album that pairs anxiety about the future with deep affection for the here and now.

'I'm worried about artist erasure and technology taking over – algorithms replacing everything that's near and dear to me,' Tarves explains. 'But it's also about finding a newfound appreciation for the little, natural things that exist within this fabricated world we now live in.'

young friend kicked off 'The Hard Rock Tour' with a hometown show at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on November 4th, giving fans a first live taste of the album. The tour continues in Los Angeles with support from Marinelli, New York with support from Hana Eid, and Toronto with support from Lia Pappas Kemps. For more information, visit: https://www.youngfriend.work/pages/tour.

Drew Tarves' music as young friend feels classic and immediate all at once, capturing the nostalgia of post-adolescence while diving deep into a pool of self-reflection. His sophomore album, New Entertainment, is a movement toward the real in protest of the exceedingly fake – in both its message and its process. Tarves taught his band the songs, built out the arrangements together in rehearsal, then took them into the studio for two weeks. 'It was all very what we play live is what the album is, very hands on,' he says. 'If you make a mistake, you have to do it again. We were taking the 'let's just get it right in real time' approach.' The result pulls from Neil Young, The Band, Wilco and Pavement - a blend of classic rock, twangy country and early-2000s indie, with a bit of softer folk thrown in.

'Hard Rock' touches on the spectacle of the internet ('That's not a shooting star, it was a CEO burning up on his way to Mars'), while 'Grand Canyon' muses on whether seeing is really believing, and the title track wonders about jobs being deleted and art no longer made by humans: 'And if one day when the internet is gone we can make new entertainment, isn't that what you want?'

Tarves provides the antidote in the places and things Tarves refuses to let go of. 'The Yard' arrives at a worn, familiar neighborhood bar with a standing cast of characters ('I wanna stay at this bar, I wanna sleep in the yard'), while 'Dad's Garage' is a running tribute of sentimental objects that remind us of the people we love: 'A Ford that barely runs, but I swear that I drove it once. A golf club and a pellet gun, the things my dad keeps for fun.'

The themes are deep, but New Entertainment is ultimately about the good times. It's a celebration of friendship, family, and genuine time spent; of the slow process and the inevitable mistakes. It's nursing a cold beer at your local bar. It's taking the scenic route every time. It's running headfirst at life with your eyes wide open, getting your hands dirty, feeling it all.

The Hard Rock Tour Dates

November 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo LA

November 27 – New York, NY @ Nightclub 101

November 28 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

Track List

1. Hard Rock

2. Miracle

3. The Yard

4. Dad's Garage

5. Grand Canyon

6. New Entertainment

7. 2 Birds

8. Anything Anything

9. Everything the Light Touches

10. What's Mine Is Yours

11. Michael Wakes Up

12. If You See It on the News

Photo Credit: Zachary Vague









Photo Credit: Zachary Vague

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