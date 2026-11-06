sundots Release New Album ON THE QUAY, Share Video for "Getting Away"

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Connecticut indie rock band sundots have released their new album, On The Quay. With a sound that is full-bodied and a forceful level-up representation of the group's sound, On The Quay feels timeless and in-the-moment all at once. The five-piece emerged with the foundation for the record before enlisting Kevin S. McMahon (Real Estate, Widowspeak, Swans) to produce, engineer, and mix all twelve songs. Working closely with the band, McMahon helped translate the immediacy and chemistry of sundots' live performances into a record that feels both spacious and deeply lived-in, preserving the spontaneity that has become central to the band's identity.

Speaking on the recording process behind On The Quay, Drew Collins of sundots says, 'He played a big role in helping us find exactly the sounds that we were looking for,' on working with McMahon, who was sought out based on his impressive CV and ability to capture the real feel of indie rock greats past and present. I really wanted to capture the essence of sundots as a live act. A lot of the time, our performances change night to night because we inform each other in real time. I wanted to make sure we could capture that magic that happens to us onstage.'

Along with the release of On the Quay, sundots has also released the video for 'Getting Away.' On the track, Drew Collins of sundots shares:

'Getting Away is a track reflecting on a period of time I had experienced with one of my best friends. My first year of university, I quickly found somebody who I considered to be a best friend. I spent every day with him, and our friendship rapidly became a very deep and fulfilling one. Unfortunately, drugs had gotten introduced into the friend group, and the song reflects on the feeling of losing somebody you love through addiction. It was a difficult position to not be able to influence my friends' decisions, and I watched them lose sight of themselves and become sort of shells of who they once were.'

Most recently, sundots have just concluded an extensive fall tour supporting rehash, and are currently on a co-headline tour with Lots of Hands in the UK and Europe, including performances at Pitchfork Music Festival London and Paris. Tickets on sale now.

sundots is vocalist and guitarist Drew Collins, guitarist Jake Fucci, bassist Austin Traver, guitar and synth player Teo Hernandez, and drummer Nick Restivo.

About the Album

With On The Quay, sundots take an extraordinary step forward, creating a dreamy, ruminative, and emotive textured album. After several solo releases from bandleader Drew Collins under the name, On the Quay is the first full-band sundots record, and as a result, it's a full-bodied and forceful level-up representation of the group's sound—a record that feels timeless and in-the-moment all at once, with miles of melody for listeners to become blissfully lost within.

On the Quay represents a breakthrough moment for sundots, which initially started out as Collins' solo project near the end of the 2010s. 'I put it out just for my friends to listen to, because that was the first time I'd ever written songs on guitar,' he explains. 'It was a new skill for me, and I was excited about it.' 2019's room EP built steady buzz as Collins took a DIY approach, playing house parties to build a steady live following.

Eventually, he linked up with the intuitive musicians who make up sundots' current lineup: guitarist Jake Fucci, bassist Austin Traver, guitar and synth player Teo Hernandez, and drummer Nick Restivo. Together, the quintet added new muscle to sundots' distinctive sound as their live reach has continued to expand (including appearances at multiple Pitchfork festivals in Europe later this year), culminating in the widescreen approach captured within On the Quay.

On the Quay resulted in a marathon weekend of creative kismet in a Vermont cabin at the end of 2025. 'The goal was to go there, write, and demo out as much stuff as we possibly could,' Collins recalls. 'There were no distractions—we were in the mountains, getting lost in the process, and it was extremely successful.'

'I got to a point where, as a solo project, I felt like I couldn't really express the things that I wanted to anymore,' he says while talking about the moment that On the Quay represents for the band. 'This record hits the mark for me when it comes to how I wanted to evolve the sound without forcing it, and it's a reflection of our collaborative style—our ability to inform each other's decisions in real time. Making it brought us a lot closer together.' And the results of their tight-knit camaraderie gesture towards a bright future for sundots beyond the undeniable achievement that is On the Quay.

Tour Dates

Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands

November 3 – Utrecht, Netherlands

November 5 – Pitchfork Paris Festival

November 6 – Brighton, UK

November 7 – Pitchfork London Festival

November 9 – Hebden Bridge, UK

November 10 – Leeds, UK

November 11 – Glasgow, UK

November 12 – Newcastle, UK

November 13 – Manchester, UK

November 14 – Dublin, Ireland (sundots headline show)

November 16 – Liverpool, UK

November 17 – Birmingham, UK

November 18 – Bristol, UK

Tracklist

1. Birthday Song

2. Grassy Lawn

3. Moon, Moon

4. Getting Away

5. Idols

6. Distraction

7. Hazard

8. Someone Else's Song

9. By The Water

10. Unfolded

11. This Life

12. Kgkgkg

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert









Photo Credit: Eve Alpert

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