smush Shares Propulsive New Single "john dearly" Ahead of LP I'LL ALWAYS WISH,,

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smush–the rising Brooklyn-based band of Emily Borrowman (bass/vocals), Atley King (guitars), and Rudi Neubrander (drums)–today shared 'john dearly,' their propulsive new single previewing their second LP i'll always wish,, due out on January 22nd. Intended to sound like the end scene of a coming-of-age movie, the shimmering track showcases one of their most memorable choruses to date ('I can still hear my old self when I laugh / hold for hope another day she is coming back') and builds to one of the album's sweetest moments as a hopeful, floaty synth hook breaks into a full-on wall-of-sound. ''john dearly' is about the experience of being in your early adulthood and still feeling like a child,' explains Borrowman. 'It touches on making the same mistakes over and over again, and feeling stagnant.'

Formed in 2024 by the Vancouver couple of Emily and Atley, smush has established itself as one of the most promising new acts of North America's thriving DIY shoegaze scene. After relocating to Brooklyn, NY, the duo teased intriguing new directions with their recent covers EP standards, comprising six transcendent shoegaze reworkings of Norah Jones, Owl City, Field Medic, and more. After expanding their sound with the glitched-out electronic elements of standards, i'll always wish,, elevates smush as a fully realized creative force. 'This album is an invitation to our fans to expand their scope of what they imagine this project being,' Atley says.

The process of making standards encouraged Emily and Atley to examine the work of songwriters they admired, allowing them to push their songcraft to new heights while writing the new album. Following advice from their friend Richard Orofino of Sex Week, the duo wrote full songs on guitar only and kept early production as limited as possible, tracking demos in Garageband or to tape. 'That's been inspirational for me for the last several years, just to realize how far something can go in a really limited environment,' Atley notes. Some songs, such as 'you'd stay' and 'dog song,' date back to writing sessions for their debut LP if you were here i'd be home now; the new record became a kind of island of misfit toys, unapologetically presenting sounds that had felt too left-field or unfamiliar for previous releases. The band recorded with Jackson Baker of witches exist in Austin, Texas. 'The writing was uncomplicated and streamlined, but the final product was raised as high as it could go on the production side,' adds Atley. The resultant record features some of the band's catchiest material to date.

i'll always wish,, serves as a reminder that, in everything they do, smush are singularly passionate and unapologetically ambitious. 'I feel like in all art, there's a pressure to seem like you got here without trying, or that your art was just so good that it just would have happened no matter what. And that's a very cool story for one to have, but it invalidates some of the hard work that it takes to have something be successful,' Emily notes. 'The recording process involved many people in a room who cared deeply about what we were making. It was a really beautiful time of just stepping into a room and being like, okay, we need to make something perfect.'

smush links: Instagram | Bandcamp | TikTok | YouTube







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