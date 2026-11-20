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Alternative pop-rock breakout loveshy is kicking off 2027 in style, taking his live show across the UK and Europe in February and March with six dates announced in Manchester, London, Paris, Prague, Berlin and Warsaw. The run follows a rapid rise for the London-born artist, whose debut headline show at Notting Hill Arts Club sold out in just 12 hours, signalling the growing demand for a project that's quickly building a devoted following on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tickets for the run are on sale at 10am today. Tickets are available here.

The announcement arrives following huge few months for loveshy. His April EP Aftertaste has now surpassed 20 million streams, while his music has clocked nearly 10 million YouTube views and over 41 million streams this year alone. Latest single 'Lovers To Enemies' has continued to push his sound forward, the Dork-supported single paired early-2000s pop-rock and grunge influences with sleek, contemporary production to soundtrack the messy aftermath of a relationship gone sour.

With BBC Radio 1 support behind him and earlier single 'Blackout' named BBC Introducing's Track of the Week, loveshy is gathering momentum at every turn. Blending addictive hooks with a darker, emotionally charged edge, he's carving out a space of his own in alternative pop-rock, with 2027 already shaping up to be his breakout year.

Tour Dates

25 Feb - Manchester, Deaf Institute

26 Feb - London, The Dome

27 Feb - Paris, Supersonic Records

3 Mar - Prague, Bike Jesus

4 Mar - Berlin, Maschinenhaus

5 Mar - Warsaw, Chmury

Follow loveshy on Instagram and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Lucas Wilson





Photo Credit: Lucas WilsonFOLLOW LOVESHY ON INSTAGRAM FOLLOW LOVESHY ON TIKTOK



Photo Credit: Lucas Wilson

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