josh conway Releases Single "NEVER SAID GOODBYE (FEAT. LIL YACHTY)" with Visualizer

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Multifaceted producer, songwriter, and artist josh conway, co-founder of Grammy-nominated band The Marías, released his single 'Never Said Goodbye (feat. Lil Yachty)' along with a visualizer via Nice Life/Atlantic Records, alongside a New Music Daily premiere on Apple Music with Zane Lowe.

On how the collaboration came to life, josh said: 'This song is about abruptly losing someone you love. Yachty and I spent some time making music together last year, and this song came out of those sessions. At the time, the lyrics were still unfinished. Not long after, my dog ate a bag of melatonin gummies and ended up in the hospital. The doctors weren't sure if she was going to make it, and she spent the next few days there. Thankfully, she's okay now, but I wrote the lyrics that first night while she was in the hospital, when we still didn't know what was going to happen.'

Before this collaboration, josh released his debut solo album plum, recorded between Joshua Tree, Los Angeles, and Paris. The album was executive produced by Josh himself, with key contributions from Jared Solomon (SZA, Dominic Fike, Remi Wolf), Joe LaPorta (The Weeknd, David Bowie, Solange), and Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Lily Allen, Arlo Parks). CLASH Magazine described the album as 'tasteful and to the point while still leaving room for whimsical and jam-like passages.'

Additionally, josh recently co-wrote and co-produced songs such as 'Bottle,' 'Jamie,' 'Yellow Rose,' and more on Remi Wolf's critically acclaimed album, Mud.

About josh conway

Based in Los Angeles, Conway is best known as The Marías co-founder, producer, co-songwriter and drummer, where he has been a driving force since the project's inception. His work has helped define the band's Signature Sound, a dreamy, cinematic blend of psychedelic rock, jazz, and Latin influences, distinguished by its atmospheric, detail-rich, and emotionally immersive production style.

Under Conway's direction alongside María Zardoya, The Marías have achieved global success, amassing over 2 billion streams and releasing two critically acclaimed albums, CINEMA and Submarine. The band's ascent includes three Grammy nominations - notably for Best New Artist - alongside Billboard-charting singles, multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, and six tracks landing on the Spotify Global 200. Their catalog is further elevated by collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco, as well as touring alongside Billie Eilish.

Beyond his work with the band, Conway has become an in-demand producer and collaborator, working across genres with a wide range of both emerging and established artists. With his debut album plum, he steps further into his own artistic voice, offering a more intimate and personal lens into his songwriting and sonic world.

Photo Credit: Haley Appell



Photo Credit: Haley Appell

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