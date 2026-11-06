colby! to Release Single “Machine” Ahead of Tour With Jady Stops Including Los Angeles

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alt-pop artist colby! has released her new single, 'Machine,' today. Listen here.

'Growing up, I was spoken down to because of my age and told I'd never make it. I didn't take it - I shook it off and didn't let it affect what I needed to get done. That's where this song comes from. It's an empowerment song, but it's about something really specific,' shared colby! about the inspiration behind the track. 'When people see you growing, they want to hate on you. Then when they see you achieve what you've tried so hard for, suddenly they want to come back into your life. So, it's a very passive aggressive song, and we love that. I was going for kind of an M.I.A. vibe, and it leans more into the punk sound I've been wanting to explore for a while.'

Watch 'Machine' here.

'Machine' arrives at a moment of explosive growth for the 21-year-old, who has gained more than half a million followers across social platforms in just over a month. Meanwhile, her most recent release, 'Hello,' has earned 2 million global streams.

She is currently on the road with Jady, wrapping Tuesday (Nov. 10) at Moroccan Lounge in L.A. colby! has been touring throughout the year with attention-grabbing opening runs, including Natalie Jane's U.S. and European tours. Of her live show, Music Scene Media declares, 'Her stage presence and energy were on point, while also showcasing an incredible vocal range.'

More information is available at Colbyofficially.com.

About colby!

For 21-year-old colby!, writing songs is second nature—a foolproof way for the creative live wire to channel her nonstop energy and truly limitless imagination. Since the age of 14, the Texas-bred artist has devoted her life to making music with her older brother and Berklee College alum RJ Johnson, eventually dreaming up a fearlessly original brand of alt-pop that's both cathartic and wildly fun. Before she started making music of her own, colby! funneled her innate creativity into everything from abstract painting to building furniture for her dolls, partly to cope with her severe dyslexia. Instantly discovering her gift for crafting unforgettable melodies, colby! also found that her dyslexia helped to shape her singular songwriting voice. Listing pop icons like Amy Winehouse and Gwen Stefani among her top influences, colby! has been named an artist to watch by Fault and Galore while being spotlighted by Atwood, Clout, Ladygunn, Ones to Watch, and many more. She is currently on the road with Jady following her standout opening on Natalie Jane's U.S. and European tours. With more than 1 million followers, colby! is connecting with audiences across the globe with her haunting voice and wildly relatable lyrics.

Photo Credit: Siena Saba









Photo Credit: Siena Saba

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone